Amentum Awarded $59M Contract for Unconventional Fuels Delivery to Commercial and Government Space Launch Programs

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmentumWin–The U.S. Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base has awarded Amentum a $59 million contract to leverage leading-edge solutions to manage unconventional fuels for commercial and government space launch programs.

“Our 14-year performance on the Florida Space Coast as a critical partner to NASA, the U.S. Air & Space Forces, and commercial launch providers has established Amentum as the premier partner to and developer of new capabilities for the space launch industry,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Critical Missions Group. “Our extensive expertise in leveraging the latest technologies and industry best practices in unconventional fuels management, storage and delivery will ensure our team meets the high-consequence mission of safeguarding U.S. and allied interests in space.”

Under this contract, Amentum will provide management, science, and engineering on commercial and government launch systems with unconventional fuels, including hypergolics, cryogenic and pneumatic commodities used in rockets, missiles, and space craft payloads. Amentum efforts towards launch systems will provide fuels accountability, personnel protective equipment management, hazardous operations, fleet management, systems and safety engineering, and training. Amentum will also provide transient alert aircraft solutions.

Understanding and safely managing the risks of space launch systems has resulted in Amentum successfully supporting over 200 launch events from the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station throughout the past 14 years.

Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. for Space Launch Delta 30, and at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. for Space Launch Delta 45. The contract term is seven years and five months and begins October 1, 2022.

