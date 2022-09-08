Welldoc Named one of Best Workplaces in Health Care™ 2022 by Fortune Magazine

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, today announced it has been recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™ 2022. Welldoc was ranked in the top 50 Small and Medium Workplaces in Health Care.

Each year, Fortune and Great Place to Work® partner to acknowledge the top health care workplaces. This year, Welldoc joined the esteemed group of companies, building upon the company’s recent Great Place to Work certification, announced in May.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work alongside such distinguished health care companies. This is a true testament, not only to the work we do, but how we do it.” said Desiree Woodworth, Welldoc’s Head of Culture. “Our employees are crucial to our success as a company and our ability to meet the needs of a diverse population living with chronic conditions. Together, we are collaborative, innovative, and driven by our goal to transform health care.”

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95 percent confidence level with a 5 percent margin of error or better. Health care companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium health care category and those that appear on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list in their respective industry category are ranked first.

As part of the criteria that was evaluated, Fortune assessed information from the Welldoc Great Place to Work survey, which included the following stats:

95 percent of employees say Welldoc is a great place to work

98 percent of people care about their fellow colleagues

97 percent of employees feel management is honest and ethical in business

“It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures.”

Welldoc’s digital health platform provides individuals with AI-driven, personalized feedback across cardiometabolic conditions and comorbidities. Included in the platform is Welldoc’s flagship product, BlueStar®, which is FDA cleared and a leading solution for diabetes management. By connecting and analyzing data and decision patterns, the Welldoc platform not only offers real-time coaching designed to shape behaviors including food, activity and medication use with the goal of improving users’ total health, but also uniquely integrates this vital data and insights into the overall health care ecosystem.

Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs.

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

