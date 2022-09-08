Arc Launches “Startup Growth Stories” Empowering Founders To Share Their Story

The podcast features the stories of bootstrapped, first-time, VC-backed, SaaS and unicorn founders and executives with the goal of preventing founder fatigue in the future.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arc, the future of startup finance, today announced the launch of the Startup Growth Stories podcast. Hosted by Arc’s CEO, Don Muir, the podcast features interviews with startup founders and executives. Guests discuss how they attracted their first customers and employees, grew their business, and the impact that starting and scaling the business had on their wellbeing, their relationships, and their families. Guests include the founders of Vouch, Jeeves, Merge, Middesk, Demostack, Pocus, Fundbox, among others.

“We started the podcast to help startups grow. To give founders a platform to share their growth story with other founders,” said Don Muir, Co-Founder and CEO of Arc. “Starting and scaling startups has been glorified, but the reality is that starting a business is really tough. Everyday you’re faced with a new challenge or obstacle to overcome—oftentimes it’s something you aren’t prepared for, so you have to roll up your sleeves and dig in. Over time the long hours and intense focus can end up dragging on your health, sometimes leading to burnout. By providing a place for founders to share what they’ve gone through and the steps they took to address some of these challenges, hopefully we can help prevent founder fatigue from happening in the future.”

“There’s something really powerful about hearing stories of how others have solved similar problems at different companies,” said Alexa Grabell, Co-Founder & CEO of Pocus. “While there’s usually no cookie cutter solution, it’s helpful to hear an outside perspective, so you can apply their learnings to your own problems. I hope that some of the stories I shared will help founders who are facing similar challenges.”

“Founders are strivers and maximizers, they’re often the hardest on themselves,” said Paige Robinson, CEO and Founder of Will Reed. “I have to remind myself to celebrate the little things, because I sometimes get so focused on hitting goals that I lose track of the small wins along the way. In those moments, I have to step back with my team to recognize the joys of the journey. UItimately, I decided to appear on the podcast to share my story to hopefully help other founders—because at the end of the day we’re all in the same journey of building, together.”

“As a founder, there aren’t many outlets for you to share what you’re going through and how you’re actually feeling, so you internalize a lot of the daily problems you face,” said Travis Hedge, Co-Founder + CRO of Vouch Insurance. “Having been through the rollercoaster a few times now, I hope sharing some of those lessons learned will help others make the most of their journey and avoid some of the mistakes I’ve made. I appreciate the team at Arc for giving founders this platform to learn from each other.”

Startup Growth Stories is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Podcasts. To view the full list of episodes, or to apply to be a guest on the show, visit: podcast.arc.tech.

About Arc

Arc is the future of startup finance. Founded in 2021, Arc provides startups with the financial products they deserve. Arc converts startups’ future revenue into upfront capital, provides a cash management account to store, manage and spend funds, and delivers financial analytics to drive growth. The company is based in San Francisco and is funded by Left Lane Capital, NFX, Bain Capital Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Torch Capital, and Y Combinator, among others. To learn more, visit www.arc.tech.

About Pocus

Pocus is the first Product-Led Sales platform that helps modern go-to-market teams turn product data into revenue. Its no-code interface lets non-technical teams use information locked in the data warehouse and join it with customer data (from the CRM) to uncover the best opportunities and take the right action. Pocus is backed by best-in-class investors, SaaS leaders, and Product-Led Sales experts including: Coatue, First Round, Box Group and GTM Fund.

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. Founded in 2015, the firm recruits go-to-market (GTM) and People leaders for Seed thru Series C companies backed by leading venture capital firms like a16z, Accel, Bessemer, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, New Enterprise Associates, Sequoia, etc. Will Reed believes early-stage founders are responsible for shaping our collective future, so they couple search with founder enablement curriculum and coaching to ensure their B2B tech clients can compete against the giants for top talent.

About Vouch

Vouch is a new kind of insurance platform for startups, offering fully-digital, tailored coverage that takes minutes to activate. Vouch works directly with its clients to provide insurance and help manage and avoid risks. Vouch was founded by Sam Hodges and Travis Hedge, who experienced firsthand the value of insurance coverage tailored to a startup’s needs. Vouch is backed by Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Ribbit Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, and Y Combinator. Vouch has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. Learn more at vouch.us. License information at vouch.us/licenses.

Contacts

Media:

Berns Communications Group



Carly Berns / Lee Race



[email protected] / [email protected]