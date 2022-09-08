Parade Introduces PCI Express 4.0 Linear Redriver with 2×2 Crossbar Switch

PS8570 Enables Low Power Operation and Flexible Interconnect

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, announces the availability of the PS8570 PCIe Express 4.0 16Gbps linear redriver for PC, server and datacenter applications. The PS8570 features a quad-channel unidirectional linear redriver with a 2×2 crossbar switch. Multiple PS8570 devices support x4, x8 or x16 bidirectional links. The PS8570 is fully compliant with the PCI Express 4.0 specification.

The PS8570 features very low active power, less than 70mW/channel for 16Gbps operation. It supports L1 PM Substates, resulting in ultra-low standby power in the low mW range. The low-power design facilitates high-speed system implementations while greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices.

The PS8570 implements a 2×2 crossbar switch, which enables multiple connection topologies. It supports applications such as two RCs (Root Complexes) sharing with one EP (End Point), two EPs with one RC, or two RCs with two EPs. This allows OEMs to implement high-performance PCIe interconnect and storage systems. One example would be a gaming PC motherboard, with dual graphics slots (two EPs) sharing a PCIe4 bus from the CPU (one RC).

“PS8570 features the industry’s lowest operating power for a PCIe 4 linear redriver,” says Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “OEMs can now enable PCIe4 16Gbps support for power-sensitive mobile devices. The 2×2 crossbar switch allows for flexible interconnect configurations for high performance systems.”

The PS8570 is currently sampling in a 2.8mm x 6mm 38-pin QFN Halogen free RoHS package. Commercial (0 to 70oC) and industrial temperature (-40 to +85oC) versions are available.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and is publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high-speed data-integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

