Arnaud Budkiewicz Joins Dialpad as Vice President of Engineering to Shape Future of Hybrid Work

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TrueCaaS—Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the hiring of Arnaud Budkiewicz as Vice President of Engineering. He brings extensive leadership experience in engineering and information technology, and a decades-long background in enterprise communications product development for global organizations. Budkiewicz will use his extensive WebRTC expertise leading Dialpad’s efforts to build the most resilient business cloud communications services as the company expands globally.

Prior to joining Dialpad, Budkiewicz worked as the Senior Director of Video Engineering at RingCentral where he led key initiatives, including the launch of RingCentral Video, and served as a W3C Advisory Committee Representative. Budkiewicz has also led international engineering teams at BT and Orange, and founded four startups including Bistri, a Gartner® Cool Vendor™.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arnaud to the Dialpad family as we continue to accelerate with our Ai-powered Contact Center, Ai Sell, and collaboration solutions,” said Dialpad CEO and founder, Craig Walker. “His experience driving large international engineering teams within global organizations is unmatched – he’ll be a key player in Dialpad’s long-term success as we deliver breakthrough innovations that help our customers speed growth through faster customer acquisition and high retention.”

In his new role, Budkiewicz will lead Dialpad’s world-class engineering team, ensuring products are built to scale, solve customer challenges and offer a quality user experience.

“Joining the Dialpad team, a leader in Ai-powered contact center and communications solutions, especially at such a momentous time in the company’s journey, is an honor,” said Budkiewicz. “I’m thrilled to work alongside renowned engineers and to bring breakthrough products to scale for Dialpad and its rapidly growing enterprise customer base.”

Budkiewicz joins the company following key executive appointments over the last year, including CFO Mike Kourey, CIO Prashanti Aduma and CCO Danny Gunter, as well as Dialpad’s recent addition: General Counsel Joe Faber. In addition to key hires, Dialpad celebrated major milestones in the last 12 months: raising $170 million in new venture financing at a $2.2 billion valuation led by ICONIQ Capital to further develop its AI-powered communications platform and expand globally; winning Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies award; and receiving product and executive recognition from CRN, Stevie Awards, and RemoteTech Breakthrough, among others.

