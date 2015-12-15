Jobsity Benchmarks 67% Growth at Midyear 2022

Record-breaking momentum as US enterprises tap into Latin American developer talent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jobsity, the leading nearshore staff augmentation partner of choice for closing talent gaps in technology, reports that it grew 67% for the first six months of this year vs. the same period in 2021. For more than a decade, Jobsity has connected US-based businesses of all sizes with the top 3% of nearshore Latin American developers when scaling their software development operations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that Software Developer is one of the top four in-demand professions during the next 10 years, with almost 200,000 difficult-to-replace openings every year. According to Korn Ferry, the impact of the talent crunch is so significant that the United States is at peril to lose its place as the undisputed leader in tech due to the talent shortage. In tech alone, the US could lose out on $162 billion worth of revenues annually unless it finds more high-tech workers.

“The pandemic forced companies across all industries to accelerate their digital transformation journey to stay competitive. However, the mission to evolve takes top-tier developers to make it happen. Despite big tech layoffs and fears of a recession, Jobsity is on track for a very successful year,” observes Andres Garzon, Founder, and CEO of Jobsity. “The software development talent shortage is global and is not showing any signs of slowing down. The great resignation and burnout for US developers have exacerbated an already tight labor pool. This has made nearshoring with highly qualified Latin American tech talent a widespread option for US companies.”

Jobsity reports the following notable growth and retention metrics for 2022 vs. the averages reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics

67% increase in YoY revenue

17% turnover rate vs the 22% industry average

10% voluntary turnover vs. 22% voluntary turnover industry average

7% involuntary turnover vs. 11% involuntary turnover industry average

The hiring of a new VP of People Operations

Individualized career path for each employee

Bonuses for employees to set up a comfortable home office

Peer-to-peer connections and events to strengthen workplace culture

Diverse culture as new geographies are added with qualified talent

“Our motto at Jobsity is to change people’s lives. We demonstrate these values every day. My job function is to continuously improve results for our clients and to elevate the skills and careers of our developers,” shares Paola Martinez, VP of People Operations, “It is tremendously rewarding to see a junior developer start at Jobsity and evolve into a senior leadership position with a client because it shows that we truly offer a full circle of services.”

About Jobsity

Jobsity is the leading nearshore staff augmentation partner of choice enabling US-based businesses to scale their software development operations by connecting them with the top 3% of nearshore developers. Founded in 2012, Jobsity developers specialize in various programming languages, operate at the same time as the US, and share the same commitment to excellence. With Jobsity, leave worries about hiring and retaining costly developers behind. We have placed nearshore developers for companies such as Socialive, Zebra Technologies, USA Today, McGraw Hill, and many more!

