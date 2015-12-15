NTT DATA Selects Atidot to Provide Advanced AI/ML and Predictive Analytics Solutions to Life and Annuity Insurance Carriers

Atidot’s platform will provide carriers with real-time, efficient and actionable insights to grow policyholder lifetime value

PALO ALTO, California–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Atidot, a provider of machine learning and predictive analytics solutions for life insurers, has entered into an agreement with NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader. Atidot’s AI and predictive analytics solutions will combine with NTT DATA’s Global Insurance Digital Platform (GIDP)TM ecosystem. The collaboration will also allow NTT DATA to leverage Atidot’s solutions in NTT DATA’s Innovation Studio as value-added services.

“Adding the power of Atidot’s AI models to our GIDP TM ecosystem can further enable our clients to enhance the customer experience capabilities to develop mature conservation programs, mitigate unintended risks, and gives them the intelligence to drive growth objectives by optimizing ROI and increasing efficiencies for growth,” said Mercedes Concepcion-Gray, Chief Strategy and Growth Leader, Insurance, NTT DATA Services.

Atidot’s platform produces actionable insights that may help grow policyholder lifetime value and enables efficient operationalization of these insights. Atidot’s models have shown potential in significantly impacting policyholder experiences and financial return to the carrier. As a result, carriers will be able to more accurately predict policyholder behavior to optimize premium persistency, utilize AI models to improve life block valuation accuracy when purchasing or selling a life block, and more accurately predict market activity in the distribution channel. Additionally, they will be able to use analytics to reduce underwriting cycle time and to use in-force block data to improve new client acquisition and understanding annuity market behavior.

“NTT DATA is an excellent partner to leverage Atidot’s AI and predictive capabilities,” said Dror Katzav, Founder and CEO, Atidot. “This partnership will present carriers with access to our real-time models to help them quickly assess the value of each book and really leverage predictive abilities to optimize their services. We are very excited to partner with NTT DATA to continue providing a best-in-class customer experience as they lead the market in innovative technology services.”

About Atidot



Atidot offers AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics solutions that provide data-driven actionable insights for life insurers. Founded by a team of data scientists and veteran actuaries, Atidot offers life and annuity insurers a cloud-based platform to inform decision-making, drive new business strategies, and create new revenue streams from an existing book of business. Atidot’s solutions enable risk modeling and policyholder behavior predictions that generate revenues, improve sales and retention, and help with in-force management. Atidot works with industry leaders in Europe and North America, such as Pacific Life and Guardian, and was selected by Gartner to be ‘Cool Vendor 2019 in Insurance’. The company has offices in California, UK, Spain, and Israel. Learn more at atidot.com

About NTT DATA



NTT DATA – part of the NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services, headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local expertise to operate in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com

