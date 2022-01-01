TD SYNNEX Launches Smart Office Solution with IAconnects

IAconnects MobiusFlow® Click-to-Run™ on Azure Empowers Partners to Create and Deploy Advanced Building Control Systems and IoT Solutions

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX announced today the launch of IAconnects MobiusFlow® Click-to-Run™ on Azure, which simplifies the complex process of configuring a solution that provides hardware, software and infrastructure to manage smart buildings.

The advanced commissioning Internet of Things (IoT) solution, designed by the TD SYNNEX Solutions Factory, helps partners overcome the challenge of successfully implementing and managing smart building architecture. Additionally, this cloud-based solution also allows partners to quick start visualizing data and create customized dashboards on loT Central, Microsoft Azure’s leading IoT Platform.

“Connecting IoT devices within current infrastructure can be time-consuming and costly for organizations, and an advanced control and analysis solution for IoT enables businesses to deliver data-driven outcomes and elevated operational efficiency,” said Clay Davis, Vice President, Global Analytics and IoT, TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX’s new pre-configured IAconnects MobiusFlow® Click-to-Run™ solution enables faster set up in less than an hour while providing actionable insights, saving energy and managing architecture at scale.”

Benefits of the IAconnects MobiusFlow® Click-to-Run™ solution include:

Enabling air quality monitoring, preventive IT maintenance, occupancy control and energy-efficient operation while collecting secure data from sensors and intelligent controllers.

Obtaining, securing and storing data in the cloud, allowing access and retrieval in real time.

Decreasing commissioning costs for partners and reducing complexity by fostering ease of use and deployment at scale.

“The global smart building market is on the rise and many organizations are looking at innovative ways to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Chris Moorhouse, CTO, IAconnects. “Our collaborative efforts between TD SYNNEX and IAconnects led us to develop the IAconnects MobiusFlow® Click-to-Run™ offering, which enables partners to access advanced building control systems, accelerate speed to market and enhance their Data and IoT portfolio of offerings to meet customer demands.”

Customers can access the IAconnects MobiusFlow® Click-to-Run™ solution within the TD SYNNEX StreamOne® platform. For more information about this solution and other Click-to-Run™ opportunities, visit: https://www.techdata.com/content/tdcloud/cloud-power.html.

Learn more about TD SYNNEX, the global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX, at www.tdsynnex.com.

About IAconnects

Started in 2004, IAconnects realizes business benefits for industry by creating, delivering and commissioning advanced control systems and IoT solutions. IAconnects facilitates efficient operation by enabling secure data from sensors and controllers either stored locally or in the cloud, to provide intelligent diagnostics, analytics and control, resulting in optimum savings for the operator.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

