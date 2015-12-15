Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, PC, a Bronx, NY-based injury law firm, announces an extension of its telephone hotline (888-6LEJEUNE) for those wishing to bring water contamination claims against Camp Lejeune.

Bronx, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 28, 2022) – The latest initiative from renowned accident and medical malpractice attorneys Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. offers expert legal support to claimants who have suffered as a result of the toxic water supply at the infamous North Carolina military base. The firm is reaching out to anyone who may have spent more than 30 consecutive days at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987.

More details can be found at https://ask4sam.net/camp-lejeune-justice-act-new-york-states-toxic-water-claims-legal-action-information-page or by calling the hotline at 888-6LEJEUNE (888-653-5386).

The recently launched hotline enables prospective claimants to speak with an experienced New York attorney and receive guidance on how best to move forward with legal action. The announcement explains that those seeking compensation have only two more years in which they can bring a case against the Camp Lejeune organization.

The support line has been set up in response to the passing of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021 in June of this year. This legislation is part of the PACT Act which seeks to compensate veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their years of active service. Located in Jacksonville, NC, the drinking water supply at the United States Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune was found to have been contaminated with cancer-causing toxic volatile organic compounds such as trichloroethylene and vinyl chloride.

Silberstein, Awad & Miklos attorneys can help victims take advantage of this long-overdue legislative change. Previously, due to a statute of repose from the North Carolina legislature, a time limit of one year was imposed on any civil lawsuits relating to Camp Lejeune. More information can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=15403827867169252873

The firm is reaching out not only to soldiers who were stationed at the camp but also to their families and staff who worked at the base. Prospective claimants can call the toll-free hotline for a complimentary consultation with the legal team to determine whether they are eligible to seek compensation for damages and healthcare costs.

The Veterans Association has released a list of presumptive conditions for the Camp Lejeune lawsuits. These include bladder, liver, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, lung, and esophageal cancers alongside aplastic anemia, renal toxicity, ALS, birth defects, infertility, hepatic steatosis, leukemia, and childhood non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

For more information, visit https://www.yahoo.com/news/ask4sam-launches-york-camp-lejeune-035200874.html To read about the initial launch of their Camp Lejeune injury hotline, or call 1-877-ASK4SAM.

