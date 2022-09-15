Atlas Health Recognized in KLAS 2022 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

AI-Powered Patient Advocacy Solution Ranked Most Innovative for Improving Outcomes and Second for Reducing the Cost of Care

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlas Health, the leader in philanthropic medical financial aid, announced it was recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. Atlas Health empowers hospitals and health systems to help patients access and afford care by connecting them to $30B in annual philanthropic aid from 20,000+ patient assistance and social support programs.

The top 20 emerging solutions were selected by healthcare leaders across the county, with the help of KLAS, to find the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare. This aim is to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve patient experiences, and improve clinician experiences.

Atlas was selected in the KLAS report as the number one most innovative technology solution to improve outcomes and the number two solution to reduce the cost of care. “I love the Atlas Health solution,” said a non-customer C-level executive in the report. “It is a game changer for nonprofit health systems and, more importantly, for patients with limited resources who find themselves faced with a significant diagnosis that is expensive to treat. The Atlas Health solution is a very good use of AI that improves outcomes. Many times, patients can’t afford the treatment or medication that will improve their outcomes. If cost is no longer an issue, the patients will get the treatment or medication they need.”

“We are honored to be recognized by KLAS and provider thought leaders across the United States for our pioneering technology to advance health equity,” said Ethan Davidoff, CEO and founder of Atlas Health. “Philanthropic aid is the missing link to help vulnerable patients afford today’s high treatment costs. By leveraging data and automation to connect patients with free drugs and co-pay assistance, hospitals and health systems significantly reduce patients’ medical bills and the impact of financial toxicity linked to health outcomes.”

“Because KLAS believes in the power of technology to improve healthcare, it only made sense to research emerging, new solutions,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “We set out to help providers cut through the hype in this market, and we found some new technologies with real capabilities. The recent Top 20 report highlights those solutions like Atlas Health with the greatest potential impact according to healthcare leaders.”

To read the full report, visit https://atlas.health/resources/2022-klas-emerging-solutions-top-20-report.

About Atlas Health

Atlas Health is the leader in philanthropic medical financial aid, striving to save and improve lives. The company empowers hospitals and health systems with an end-to-end AI-powered patient advocacy solution to match, enroll, and collect from over 20,000 patient assistance and social support programs. Patients access and afford the care they need, while hospitals and health systems secure reimbursement for care delivered. Learn more at https://atlas.health/.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

