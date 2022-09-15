Progressive Grocer Honors Grocery’s Future Leaders

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Progressive Grocer has selected its 2022 class of GenNext honorees, the emerging leaders whose work is making a vitally important difference in the essential industry of grocery retail.

The GenNext award winners, 80 individuals under the age of 40, come from companies across the spectrum of grocery. They are technologists, entrepreneurs, store managers and supply chain architects. This year’s class is especially rich in omnichannel visionaries.

“Many of these emerging leaders and the communities they serve have faced historic challenges over the past year,” said Gina Acosta, editor-in-chief of Progressive Grocer. “Our 2022 class was truly exceptional, and we’re looking forward to honoring more young innovators in 2023.”

GenNext winners were determined after a four-month nomination and evaluation process. Progressive Grocer asked the industry it serves to share stories of innovators, disruptors and difference-makers having an impact on their organization, the industry, colleagues and communities. In addition to accomplishments, nominators described individuals who possess an “it” factor that sets them apart as GenNext leaders.

All of the 2022 GenNext winners are featured in the September issue of Progressive Grocer and at ProgressiveGrocer.com. They will also be recognized during Progressive Grocer’s in-person Grocery Industry Week event in Orlando, Fla., in November, including:

GenNext: The Future Leaders Forum – November 2



A celebration of the most promising emerging talent in grocery.

Grocery Leaders Executive Forum – November 3



Thought leadership focused on the major issues post-COVID that have impacted grocery.

Retailer of the Century – November 3



Progressive Grocer honors the food retailers that have had the greatest influence on the industry over the past century. See the retailer nominees here.

Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) – November 3-4



The most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry. See the award winners here.

Grocery Industry Week is an exclusive, invite-only event. Request an invitation here.



For sponsorship opportunities, contact John Schrei, Brand Director, Progressive Grocer

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer is the #1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market’s most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating the fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

