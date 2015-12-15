AuditBoard Recognized for Best Usability and as Market Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Audit Management Software and GRC Grid Reports

The modern connected audit, risk, and compliance platform also lauded by customers for its time-to-value and exceptional results.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced it has once again received top rankings in both the Audit Management and GRC Fall 2022 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. AuditBoard has now been named the Market Leader in Audit Management for 12 consecutive quarters and in GRC for 11 straight quarters, with its connected risk platform garnering top ratings from customers for its unparalleled usability, frictionless implementation, and superior results.

AuditBoard’s usability has now been top-rated by customers for three straight years, a recognition that reflects the ongoing value that they find in AuditBoard’s streamlined and centralized connected risk platform. That usability extends to AuditBoard’s most recent release, its purpose-built Third-Party Risk Management solution. This powerful extension breaks down silos and engages relevant stakeholders inside and outside the organization, enabling vendor risk management programs to scale more efficiently and meet the growing needs of their business.

“We are grateful for the continued recognition by our customers and G2 of our platform’s unique combination of power and usability,” said John Reese, Chief Marketing Officer at AuditBoard. “These accolades validate our focus on delivering purpose-built solutions that provide unparalleled business value and a remarkable experience.”

AuditBoard’s dedication to expanding the capabilities of its connected audit, risk, and compliance platform to meet the rapidly evolving needs of risk teams continues to drive strong growth. Over 1,500 organizations currently leverage AuditBoard’s platform to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs, including six of the Fortune 10 and more than 35% of the Fortune 500. AuditBoard was also recently honored for the second consecutive year with a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing.

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 35% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

Contacts

Morgan Mason



[email protected]