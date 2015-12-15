Bamboo Health Appoints Russell Olsen as Chief Product Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bamboo Health™, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced that Russell Olsen will join its executive team as chief product officer. Olsen will be responsible for Bamboo Health’s product strategy and execution, including product research, development, roadmap and user experience. Olsen will report directly to Bamboo Health’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Cohen.

Olsen is an accomplished leader with almost 20 years of product management and development experience with high-growth healthcare companies. Most recently, Olsen served as chief product officer of WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform, where he delivered impactful solutions to help rehab therapists achieve greatness in practice and deliver impactful patient care. He exceeded growth targets and revolutionized the company’s SaaS platform and brought innovative products to market. Olsen also held leadership positions at IBM, where he inspired the creation and launch of Watson Care Manager across multiple markets, Phytel (an IBM Company) and MDdatacor.

“Russell’s arrival marks another exciting step for Bamboo Health, as we continue to expand our reach and scale across healthcare,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. “His vision, creativity and innovative thinking will be instrumental in ensuring we deliver a suite of solutions that drives true connectivity across all stakeholders and their communities, thereby enabling better outcomes for all.”

“I’m excited to join such a mission-driven company, at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory,” said Russell Olsen, chief product officer of Bamboo Health. “I look forward to developing and delivering solutions that drive massive value for our clients and empower them to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for their patient populations.”

Olsen earned his bachelor’s degree in electronics and information technology from Brigham Young University.

About Bamboo Health



Bamboo Health is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments and over 1 million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

