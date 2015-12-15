The Center for Global Health Innovation Announces Plenary and Featured Speakers for Annual Bio Innovation Summit

Life Sciences Industry to Welcome Dr. Julie Gerberding, CEO of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health & Dr. Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan, Novartis CEO

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI/The Center) today announced keynote and featured speakers for its annual Bio Innovation Summit scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Previously known as the Georgia Bio Innovation Summit, this summit is the largest state bioscience conference in the Southeast.

For more than 20 years, Georgia Bio – now part of the Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI) – has presented Georgia’s premier bioscience and medtech conference, hosting 500+ CEOs, senior executives, scientists, and public policy officials from across Georgia and around the nation.

This year’s keynotes are Dr. Julie Gerberding, CEO of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), and the CEO of Novartis, Dr. Vas Narasimhan. Dr. Gerberding will discuss how to create innovative solutions to health challenges through collaboration during the morning plenary, and the CEO of Novartis, Dr. Narasimhan will promote the leadership role of industry in achieving global health equity. Additionally, the Summit will host 16 high-profile sessions over the course of the conference. Breakout sessions will focus on 4 main tracks, including the Life Sciences Ecosystem, Biopharma & Drugs, Medical Devices & Digital Health, and Innovations.

Summit sessions will include more than 65 expert speakers from industry, academia, and government, including Kevin Karem, PhD, Director, Southeast Food and Feed Laboratory, Office of Regulatory Affairs, Office of Regulatory Science, U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Anil Menon, EVP, Community & Urban Services, Sharecare; Suresh Ramalingam, MD, Executive Director, Winship Cancer Institute, Roberto C. Goizueta Chair for Cancer Research, Emory University School of Medicine; Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, MD, Georgia State Senate; and many more.

“We’re excited to host two of America’s leading experts in life sciences at this year’s Summit, Dr. Julie Gerberding of the FNIH and Dr. Vas Narasimhan of Novartis,” said Maria Thacker Goethe, MPH, CEO, Center for Global Health Innovation. “We believe the future of the life sciences is strong in Georgia, and we look forward to rolling out the new Georgia Life Sciences Industry Report as part of the program. We have the diversity and breadth of talent right here in the Southeast to solve the most urgent problems in Global Health. The Summit is a great showcase of the life sciences industry creating thousands of jobs, the presence of new venture funds to commercialize research, and our world-class research institutions.”

Georgia’s bioscience industry has consistently outpaced the national growth rate and contributes significantly to the state economy, a combined $50.2 billion in total economic impact. Attendees will get a chance to learn more about emerging technologies from Georgia’s universities and companies by stopping by the Innovation Stage during the exhibition breaks.

The Summit serves as the only life sciences exposition in Georgia with an Exhibit Hall featuring the latest research, technology and services at companies, universities, and other organizations. The Summit also features a scientific poster contest where representatives from Georgia-based academia, research institutes and industry alike will showcase their research. The Anthony Shuker Scientific Poster Awards, sponsored by The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, will be presented by Stacy Williams Shuker, Ph.D.

