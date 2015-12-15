Startek® Global Capabilities Recognized by Everest Group

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized by Everest Group amongst 14 providers with the capabilities necessary to effectively support global CX delivery.

Enterprises with operations across multiple regions increasingly seek out global CX solutions providers that can meet their distinct needs; specifically those that are able to provide CX strategy support, talent management and digital CX solutions for a global audience. Everest Group assessed 42 service providers and identified just 14 with the capabilities required to deliver against the differentiated needs of global enterprises.

“Startek is one of the leading global CXM providers that supports clients with its 40,000 strong workforce spread globally. With its operational and delivery presence in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, as well as its capability to serve clients globally in multiple languages, it is well positioned to act as a strategic partner to global enterprises,” said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Further, it has a strong technical stack of solutions, including intelligent business process management, workforce engagement, CCaaS and BPaaS, to cater to clients’ digital CX needs.”

Everest Group identified providers based on their operational presence and maturity across the Americas, EMEA and APAC as well as their capability to serve customers globally in multiple languages. Everest Group has shared their findings in a report titled ‘Catering to Global Customer Experience Management (CXM) Requirements: What It Means to Be a Truly Global Service Provider.’

“Being identified by Everest Group as one of the small groups of CX solutions providers capable of serving the needs of global clients demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class CX on behalf of leading brands,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. “Operating in 13 countries and in more than 35 languages, this recognition belongs to our entire team.”

Read more about the Everest Group analysis of Startek at http://www.startek.com/everest-global-CXM-report-2022.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

Zainab Boxwala



Startek



[email protected]

Investor Relations

Cody Cree



Gateway Group, Inc.



+1 949-574-3860



[email protected]