Kami Vision’s Fall Management Solution, KamiCare, Expands National Access Through General Availability

Following May beta launch of the edge-based vision AI solution, more than a dozen senior living, assisted living and memory care communities expanding services

“KamiCare is rapidly deploying in senior living communities across the U.S., just four months after its preliminary market introduction, demonstrating the deep-seated need for technology to support caregivers and protect vulnerable seniors,” said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. “As we continue to make a lasting impact in the marketplace, we’ll leverage the insights gleaned from our beta testing—including customers’ desire for training and installation support—to build a more robust offering.”

KamiCare’s advanced fall management system uses vision AI to track 30 points on the body and quickly and accurately alerts caregivers and administrators when abrupt movements are detected. The AI automatically identifies falls as they happen and a team of experts on call 24/7 analyze and verify the fall. The advanced technology plus human verification eliminates false alerts and notifies caregivers via SMS, push notification, call and email within 90 seconds.

During the beta program, KamiCare identified dozens of falls with 99.9% accuracy and did not miss a single fall. The quick alert time and high accuracy can reduce 80% of fall-related ER visits and future fall risk by 60%. Video review of a fall identifies the root cause of accidents – like obstacles or slippery floors, intentional lowering or transitioning from a wheelchair to a bed. With visual evidence, care staff can address fall contributing factors, implement personalized fall protocols and adjust resident care plans accordingly to reduce future falls.

“Within just a few days of installing KamiCare, we experienced the benefits,” said Marilyn Lawson, executive director, Village at Valley View Memory Care Center. “A resident fell, we were notified via KamiCare and tended to him quickly. He didn’t remember the fall or how it happened so he likely wouldn’t have reported it. But thanks to KamiCare’s visual playback we identified the object that caused him to trip, removed it and adjusted his living space to prevent future falls. Typically this incident would require an investigation report but with KamiCare we were able to apply the intervention. Not only did KamiCare save time and resources, but more importantly, it improved the wellbeing of the resident.”

Per Laurie Orlov’s Technology for Aging 2022 Market Overview, 36 million adults aged 65+ fall each year, and the estimated cost of falls across the U.S. healthcare system is $50 billion annually. Furthermore the report states, “mitigating fall risk is increasingly important for the wellbeing of older adults. New offerings have emerged recently seeking to detect falls without a wearable using radar and AI.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans age 65 and older is projected to double to more than 98 million by 2060. Additionally, older adults will live longer than ever before: One out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past 90 years old. This reinforces the need to empower caregivers with high-tech solutions so they can provide high-touch services.

“Senior care organizations are overwhelmed by staff shortages, caring for patients with complex conditions and more,” continued Durrani. “Empowering caregivers with solutions like KamiCare gives them the insight they need to respond promptly to falls and prevent residents from being admitted to the hospital unnecessarily. Our technology is already having a measurable impact in communities across the country.”

KamiCare improves resident safety while simultaneously enhancing operational efficiencies. The solution is insightful, accurate and affordable and the hardware is non-invasive, easy-to-install and scalable. It integrates with existing network infrastructure and caregiver mobile devices for streamlined communication. The KamiCare platform is also secure, safe and private; data is encrypted and only captured when a fall is detected, never compromising a resident’s safety.

For more information about KamiCare, visit www.kamivision.com/kamicare.

Kami Vision is an artificial intelligence (AI) services company focused on security and safety solutions that improve the quality of life for people around the world. Kami’s open AI platform enables easy implementation and scaling of affordable, highly accurate edge AI software solutions for a range of use cases and industries. Kami Vision’s solutions include KamiCare, a fall management solution for memory care and senior living communities, and the Kami IoT solution for resellers of camera-based smart home products. Kami Vision software powers 15 million devices, serving 6 million active users in 120 countries and holds over 100 patents. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA with offices in Shanghai, China, Bangalore, India and the Philippines. It has grown by 350% since launch and raised $10M from East West Bank. For more information, visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn.

