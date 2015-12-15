The NRP Group Hires Christopher O’Neill as Executive Vice President of Development to lead Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston

Leading both Texas and NRP’s expansion to western markets, O’Neill brings more than 20 years of experience in market-rate multifamily development to the team

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, today announced the hire of Christopher O’Neill as Executive Vice President of Development in Texas, reporting to Kenneth W. Outcalt, Principal and President of Development.





“We are thrilled to have Chris bring his expertise to our team and continue to follow the NRP mission to create outstanding rental communities for individuals and families, regardless of income,” said Ken Outcalt, President of Development at The NRP Group. “He has an established track record of developing exceptional multifamily communities and we are confident he will accelerate the growth of our pipeline and lead our development team to new markets.”

The NRP Group continues to expand its footprint in Texas, with a current pipeline of approximately 4,045 market-rate and workforce housing residences underway. In his new role, O’Neill will oversee the expansion of the Texas development pipeline in addition to other western markets like Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, while supervising all aspects of project management for market-rate communities. O’Neill will leverage his more than 20 years of construction and multifamily development experience and leadership to pursue public-private partnerships in high-growth Texas and expansion markets.

Prior to joining NRP, O’Neill was Managing Director at Hines, a global real estate investment and management services firm. During his tenure at Hines, he served as the first project manager for the Southwest region’s multifamily platform and managed the region’s first multifamily development, Waterwall Place. O’Neill also managed deals in the Southwest region for approximately 10 years and went on to scale the business group and spearhead Hines’ suburban multifamily efforts throughout Texas, Colorado and Arizona. O’Neill managed the development of nearly 8,000 units exceeding $2 billion in value.

A graduate from Texas A&M University, O’Neill received his degree in Construction Science and received his MBA from the University of Houston.

“I am thrilled to join the NRP Group’s reputed team to help drive growth in Texas alongside a talented group of associates who have demonstrated an incredible amount of success within the metropolitan areas,” O’Neill said. “NRP is a clear leader in market-rate apartment development and understands the importance of providing housing for populations with diverse incomes and needs. I’m excited to continue this work to help these communities address some of the challenges they are facing. Further, I look forward to helping NRP and our investors expand our market-rate footprint throughout Texas and western markets. There’s a lot of opportunity out there, and NRP is well-positioned to capitalize on it.”

