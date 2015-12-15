Druva Recognized as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing with 2022 Stratus Award

The Latest Award Highlights Druva’s Unique SaaS-based Approach to Securing and Protecting Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva, the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resilience, today announced the company has been recognized with a 2022 Stratus Award in Cloud Computing from the Business Intelligence Group. The annual business award program, which seeks to identify the companies, products and people that offer unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies, recognized the innovative approach of the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud to today’s modern data protection challenges.

“The Druva team has worked tirelessly to transform how the world protects and secures data,” said Ash Parikh, Chief Marketing Officer, Druva. “In pioneering a SaaS-based approach that allowed customers to shed costly hardware and software solutions, we have helped them realize superior scalability, simplicity, and security at a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. It’s an honor to be recognized for these efforts, and we will continue to lead the way in cloud data protection as data volumes soar, risks expand, infrastructures become more complex, and compliance requirements become increasingly dynamic.”

Built entirely in the cloud, the Druva platform has none of the additional hardware or software costs, supply chain dependencies or hidden egress costs that other solutions in the industry rely on. Businesses can leverage robust protection, accelerated incident response, and simplified recovery within a proven security framework that has passed some of today’s most stringent certifications and authorizations. Druva offers a fully managed solution with consumption-based pricing, global deployment, and multi-layered security, resulting in up to a 50 percent reduction in total cost of ownership.

The company is focused on delivering innovations that help thousands of customers strengthen their data resiliency and recently introduced the industry’s most comprehensive data resiliency guarantee, which provides up to $10 million in coverage and ensures the security, immutability and availability of customers’ data. Additionally, this summer Druva introduced new cyber-attack readiness innovations that enable organizations to better assess their security risks and accelerate incident response.

“Druva is at the forefront of driving practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote innovative services, organizations and executives.”

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs.

Druva is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resilience, and the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Druva’s innovative approach to backup and recovery has transformed how data is secured, protected and utilized by thousands of enterprises. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud eliminates the need for costly hardware, software, and services through a simple, and agile cloud-native architecture that delivers unmatched security, availability and scale.

