Basilea announces sale of preclinical oncology program to Nodus Oncology

Sale of Basilea’s novel PARG inhibitor discovery program

Upfront and milestone payments of up to CHF 242 million and approximately 5% participation in net sales

Important step in implementing Basilea’s strategic refocus on anti-infectives

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, September 08, 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Nodus Oncology (“Nodus”) for Basilea’s novel poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitor discovery program. PARG is a key enzyme in the repair of DNA damage and essential for tumor cells to grow. Nodus is a UK-based company developing first and best-in-class molecules inhibiting novel DNA damage response (DDR) targets. It will partner with the Lead Discovery Center GmbH (LDC) in Germany to continue the development of this program.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer of Basilea, said: “We are happy to have found a specialized oncology partner with significant expertise in the DNA damage response space. The structure of the transaction ensures that Basilea continues to participate in the long-term value creation potential of this exciting program. We also continue our ongoing partnering discussions for BAL0891 and our second pre-clinical program, for which we aim to complete transactions before the end of 2022.”

Ian Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Nodus Oncology, said: “Nodus’ acquisition of Basilea’s PARG inhibitor program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing, and bringing to patients, drugs addressing next generation DDR targets. We are excited to expand our portfolio and we look forward to working with LDC to advance this program.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Basilea will receive upfront and near-term research milestone payments of CHF 1.0 million. Basilea is also eligible to receive further payments of up to CHF 241 million upon the achievement of predefined development, regulatory and sales milestones, in addition to receive approximately 5% of net sales.

In February this year Basilea announced its intention to focus on becoming a leading anti-infectives company and therefore to separate its oncology assets. Basilea has already made significant progress in the implementation of the new strategy and expects no material expenses related to oncology activities beyond 2022. Basilea is on track to achieve sustainable profitability from 2023.

About Nodus Oncology

Nodus Oncology is a biotech company developing first and best in class molecules focused on the DNA damage response (DDR) in patient sub-groups where molecular vulnerabilities exist. Founded by Cumulus Oncology, which contributes capital and oncology discovery and development expertise to the creation of new biotech companies, Nodus has received seed investment from both Cumulus Oncology and additional investors. Further information at: www.nodusoncology.com

About LDC

Lead Discovery Center GmbH (LDC) was established in 2008 by the technology transfer organization Max Planck Innovation, as a novel approach to capitalize on the potential of excellent basic research for the discovery of new therapies for diseases with high medical need. The LDC takes on promising early-stage projects from academia and transforms them into innovative pharmaceutical leads and antibodies that reach initial proof-of-concept in in vivo models as well as candidate nomination. In close collaboration with high-profile partners from research and industry, the LDC is building a strong and growing portfolio of small molecule and antibody leads with exceptional medical and commercial potential. The LDC sustains a long-term partnership with the Max Planck Society, KHAN-I GmbH & Co. KG and has formed alliances with AstraZeneca, Apeiron, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Daiichi Sankyo, Qurient, Jemincare, Novo Nordisk and Cumulus Oncology. In addition, LDC also works with leading translational drug discovery centers and with various investors to provide its assets for company creation. Further information at: www.lead-discovery.de.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. In addition, we have several preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as “believe”, “assume”, “expect”, “forecast”, “project”, “may”, “could”, “might”, “will” or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland Phone +41 61 606 1102 E-mail [email protected]

[email protected]

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment