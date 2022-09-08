Vaccentis strengthens leadership with appointment of Mario Stark as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Mario Stark Mario Stark, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Life science executive with experience in ophthalmology, branding, marketing and financing

Will lead sales and marketing of medicines for dry eye and autoimmune diseases

Zurich, Switzerland, September 8, 2022 – Vaccentis AG, a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company developing patient-specific medicines, today announced the appointment of the experienced life science executive Mario Stark as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

Mario Stark has in-depth expertise in general management, marketing, innovation, and product management and joins Vaccentis from his most recent role as CEO of digital health company Vivior. During his career, he has successfully set up, financed and led organizations to develop novel technologies and services. He previously founded and led Solianis Monitoring, raising capital from private investors and venture capital funds to develop innovative technology for diabetes management, oversaw a turnaround at Pendragon Medical as Chief Operating Officer, and spent nine years in senior roles at Sulzer Orthopedics, including marketing and technology.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mario Stark to Vaccentis as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Mario brings a wealth of experience in the pharma and biotech market and in this role, he will modernize the sales and marketing efforts of our FBM-Pharma business, selling complementary medicines for dry eye and various autoimmune diseases. Mario’s expertise, particularly in ophthalmology, and his strengths in leadership of global organizations, marketing, brand management and raising capital make him perfectly suited to lead this effort as we work in parallel to optimize and increase our manufacturing and distribution capabilities,” said Martin Munte, CEO of Vaccentis.

It further strengthens Vaccentis’ executive leadership team, following the appointment of the experienced biotech leader Martin Munte as CEO in July. Three high-profile entrepreneurs, Matthias Oertle, Marcel Frei and Subhasis Roy, joined the Board of Directors in May, with Matthias Oertle serving as Chairman.

“I am excited to join Vaccentis at this important moment in its development, as it is poised for a new phase of growth. I look forward to working with the talented leadership team to expand our revenues and support the development of a very promising pipeline,” said Mario Stark.

Vaccentis AG is a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company developing patient-specific medicines to improve patients’ chances of recovery from chronic and malignant diseases. Vaccentis’ product pipeline includes Reniale®, Autologous Serum Eye Drops (ASAT), Individual Immunotherapy, and Urexent®. Reniale is in clinical development to treat non-metastatic renal cell carcinomas; prepared from the patients’ tumors, it stimulates the immune system to attack tumor cells and reduces the risk of recurrence and metastases. ASAT is an efficient treatment of dry eye diseases prepared from the patient’s blood. Research suggests it may be more effective and better tolerated than traditional tear replacement products.

Contact:

Vaccentis AG

Martin Munte

Chief Executive Officer

+41 79 4282297

[email protected] Investors & Media

Chris Maggos

BioConfidant Sàrl

+41 79 367 6254

[email protected]

Attachment