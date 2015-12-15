Beyond Medical Announces Change of Auditor

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2022) – Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) (“Beyond Medical” or the “Company“) announces that it has appointed BF Borgers, CPA PC (“BF Borgers“), as auditor of the Company effective August 25, 2022.

The Company’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Smythe LLP on August 7, 2022 and accepted BF Borgers as its successor auditor as of August 25, 2022.

There were no reservations in Symthe’s audit reports for any financial period during which Smythe was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Smythe.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letter from BF Borgers, have been reviewed by the Company’s Board of Directors and have been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Kal Malhi”

CEO and Director

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137237