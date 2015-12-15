CloudMoyo Donates to OnProcess Technology Project Shelter Initiative, Supporting Ukrainian Refugees in Neighboring Countries

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudMoyo Inc. has announced its support for OnProcess Technology’s Project Shelter, an initiative that provides aid for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war for neighboring countries like Bulgaria.

In June 2022, OnProcess Technology launched a global six-month donation campaign aimed to provide financial aid to Ukrainian refugees. Project Shelter not only works to provide accommodation, allowance, and 3 meals per day, but this initiative also helps fund education for children and work opportunities for adults in these families. OnProcess Technology has engaged with its vendors, customers, and partners – including CloudMoyo – to contribute to the cause.

CloudMoyo will be donating 5% of its July invoice to support Project Shelter. In line with CloudMoyo’s Four Rings of Responsibility, CloudMoyo seeks to #TakeCareofCommunity by participating in this initiative. CloudMoyo’s CSR program CMSankalp also includes other initiatives which have been dedicated to the betterment of communities globally. From setting up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Pune, India to partnering with OneTreePlanted to fight against climate change, CloudMoyo’s donation to Project Shelter is another addition to building a better world, not only technologically, but also for future generations.

CloudMoyo is a digital engineering firm and global partner of choice at the intersection of Cloud and AI. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Bellevue, WA, they are a leading Icertis Partner as well as a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner with expertise across technologies and industries.

OnProcess Technology is one of CloudMoyo’s partners, focused today on applying analytics, AI, and machine learning to improve the way enterprises manage service supply chains. They are a global pioneer, powering the world’s circular service value chains. Their technology, OnProcess Agora™ offers a fully-integrated stack of critical insight-deriving, problem-untangling tools that allow full control and visibility across the entire service supply chain.

“We’re inspired by the work OnProcess Technology has done to give back to communities, especially for those fleeing violence and leaving behind their homes and livelihoods. This war has taken a toll on many people around the world, especially those who are in the midst of chaos. CloudMoyo is constantly seeking to improve the communities we’re a part of, so our contribution to Project Shelter is just one way we hope to take care of the community – our partner’s community. We’re proud to be a part of this initiative and are excited to be a part of Project Shelter’s impact,” says Manish Kedia, co-founder, and CEO of CloudMoyo.

If you would like to donate to Project Shelter, please visit https://fundly.com/project-shelter-2 or email OnProcess Technology at [email protected] for Project Shelter bank account details or any questions you may have. All donated funds will go directly to helping Ukrainian families stay sheltered and safe.

