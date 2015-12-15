BlackSky Customer Skytec Demonstrates Seamless Integration of Dynamic Monitoring Data Through Esri ArcGIS Online

Skytec users now have easy, on-demand tasking access to BlackSky’s hourly, high resolution satellite imagery for natural resource management

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #artificialintelligence–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has partnered with remote sensing, drone, and Geographic Information System (GIS) monitoring company Skytec to integrate on-demand imagery tasking into the Skytec’s Ranger™ monitoring platform through Esri ArcGIS Online.

“BlackSky’s dynamic imagery products enable new levels of insight for Skytec customers at unprecedented speed and efficiency,” said BlackSky Chief Commercial Officer Amy Minnick. “With on-demand tasking access to BlackSky’s constellation, customers can incorporate hourly, dawn-to-dusk image products directly into their current workflows and experience the value of real-time geospatial intelligence firsthand.”

“The ease of tasking, speed to image delivery, and seamless API integration through ArcGIS Online have translated into unparalleled efficiency for Skytec Ranger™ users,” said Skytec Chief Technology Officer Andrew Carroll. “Our subscribers can task and incorporate BlackSky’s electro-optical imagery data and combine those with Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) data within their existing GIS software ecosystem.”

Skytec clients span across the consumer-packaged goods, utilities, natural resource management, and financial services industries, and work initiatives to monitor environmental, social and governance investments and to support corporate sustainability programs with data.

BlackSky and Skytec are silver partners in the Esri Partner Network.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Skytec LLC

Founded in 2015 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Skytec is a leader in multi-scale remote monitoring technologies. Skytec harnesses the most innovative satellite, UAS, and mapping technologies to help clients design, monitor, and manage projects, services areas, and assets.

Skytec’s Ranger™ is a subscription-based global monitoring system powered by AI, satellite imagery, and drone technology solutions. Using GIS, satellite imagery, and unmanned aerial systems, Ranger™ provides clients with the ability to detect and respond to changes, anywhere on the surface of Earth, every day.

To learn more about Skytec LLC, visit https://skytecllc.com.

Learn how Skytec’s Ranger can help your business monitor crucial assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.

Contacts

Investor



Aly Bonilla



VP, Investor Relations



[email protected]

Media



Pauly Cabellon



Director, External Communications



[email protected]