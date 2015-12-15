CareJourney Appoints Ram Ramachandran to its Executive Team as President, Products and Services

Appointment underscores the company’s commitment to product innovation and customer centricity

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareJourney, a market leader in provider cost and quality data, today announced the appointment of Ram Ramachandran as President, Products and Services. Ram is a seasoned technology executive with a successful track record of delivering complex enterprise software and helping companies grow their customer base. As President, Products and Services, Ram will lead teams across the product development, engineering, data science and customer success functions at CareJourney.

“I’ve known Ram throughout my entire career and can confidently say that he’s as good as it gets when it comes to enterprise software executives,” said Dan Ross, CareJourney CEO. “We are thrilled that he is joining our executive team and I am excited to partner with him to accelerate our growth across all parts of our business.”

Ram previously worked as the Chief Technology Officer at Clarabridge, a customer experience software company that is now part of Qualtrics, where he oversaw the maturation of Clarabridge’s products and the tripling of the company’s annual recurring revenue. He was responsible for technology, product delivery, support and operations for Clarabridge’s Customer Experience Management platform, including global services delivery and customer success. In 2021, Ram played a key role in Clarabridge’s acquisition by Qualtrics International at a market valuation of $1.1 billion.

“I am excited to be a part of an organization that aims to empower individuals and organizations with open, clinically relevant insights in the pursuit of the optimal healthcare journey” said Ram Ramachandran. “CareJourney has the leadership, vision, and technical capabilities that it takes to make an outsized impact in healthcare, and I’m eager to join this skilled team to advance their mission and help realize their goals.”

Prior to Clarabridge, Ram was one of the first 50 employees at business intelligence company MicroStrategy, and over a 22-year career, rose to the role of SVP of Product Development, growing the product engineering team from 5 to more than 500 around the world. The MicroStrategy product became known as the industry’s most scalable business intelligence platform, with 10x the median customer data volume on average compared to the next 10 platforms.

“We are thrilled to have Ram join us at this incredibly important time in healthcare delivery reform,” said Aneesh Chopra, CareJourney’s Founder and President, “With his unique skills, CareJourney will be better positioned to scale our impact across more corners of the healthcare ecosystem working to make value-based care work – as we look to meet CMS’ goals for universal senior participation in value-based care by 2030, and industry efforts to shine a much brighter light on high value providers and networks that might better meet our most pressing healthcare needs.”

An expert in the field, Ram is a named inventor on several US patents for scalable software systems in business intelligence and analytics. He received his bachelors of science degree in computer science from University of Madras in India and his masters of science degree in system sciences from Louisiana State University.

Over 140 customers trust CareJourney as the healthcare industry’s best source of provider cost and quality data. CareJourney’s cloud-based analytics platform helps value-based care organizations build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify leakage and strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations.

