Bregal Partners Announces Three Key New Hires

New Employees Focused on Expanding Portfolio of Market-Leading Businesses within Target Verticals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bregal Partners (“Bregal”), a private equity firm specializing in investments in consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services, today announced the hiring of three new team members. The Bregal team now includes over 20 employees dedicated to helping build world-class companies in partnership with management teams.

Thomas Perkins joins as Managing Director of Portfolio Services where he will be responsible for building out resources to support portfolio company management teams. Mr. Perkins currently works closely with the management teams of TDBBS, Oggi Foods, and Ju-Ju-Be, and provides expertise on manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and process optimization across both service and product businesses in the Bregal portfolio. Prior to joining Bregal, Mr. Perkins had fifteen years of experience as Operating Partner with Monitor Clipper Partners and has served as both an interim and line executive for several private equity-owned businesses, most recently as COO at Syneos Health Commercial Solutions. He previously served on the boards of Medical Services Company and STS Medical. Mr. Perkins holds a BA in chemistry from Williams College, a BA/MA in history from Cambridge University, and MBA and MS-Manufacturing Engineering degrees from Stanford University.

Kaitlin Sasson joins as Principal where she is responsible for originating, executing, and managing investments. Ms. Sasson currently serves on the board of American Seafoods and helps oversee the firm’s investments in Arcus Hunting and Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. Prior to joining Bregal Partners, Ms. Sasson was a Vice President at Sightway Capital, the private equity investment arm of Two Sigma Investments, where she was responsible for the evaluation, execution, financing, and ongoing management of portfolio company investments. Before joining Sightway, Ms. Sasson was an Associate at Paine & Partners, LLC where she focused on investments in the food and agriculture sectors. Ms. Sasson started her career at J.P. Morgan as an investment banking analyst in the Consumer & Retail group. Ms. Sasson holds a B.B.A. from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Daniel Ayeroff joins us as Vice President where he is responsible for quarterbacking the diligence and completion of new opportunities and managing the firm’s existing investments. Mr. Ayeroff helps support Bregal’s investments in TDBBS, My Mochi Ice Cream, JuJuBe and West Coast Salmon. Prior to joining Bregal Partners, Mr. Ayeroff served as a Vice President with CIP Capital in New York City, where he served as a director of Carnegie Learning and was a Board observer for eDriving. Before his tenure at CIP Capital, Mr. Ayeroff was an Associate at ICG Strategic Equity and an Associate at Lightyear Capital in New York City. Mr. Ayeroff holds a B.S. in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

“We are so excited to welcome Thomas, Kaitlin, and Daniel to the Bregal team,” said Charles Yoon, Managing Partner at Bregal. “We look forward to partnering together as we continue our mission to generate superior returns for our investors.”

About Bregal Partners

Bregal Partners is a private equity firm with $1.25 billion of committed capital specializing in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services, and is one of several dedicated funds within Bregal Investments, a global platform. Bregal Partners specifically targets new platform investments that generate $5 to $75+ million of EBITDA with an emphasis on partnering with founder-owned companies in its core sectors. Bregal is committed to promoting corporate social responsibility in all aspects of its business. For more information, please visit www.bregalpartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

