Janus International Promotes Rebecca Castillo to Vice President of Human Resources and Elliot Kahler to General Counsel

TEMPLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new technology for the self-storage industry, today announced the appointments of Rebecca Castillo to Vice President of Human Resources and Elliot Kahler to General Counsel.

Rebecca joined Janus in 2016 as Director of Human Resources, utilizing her more than 25 years of dedicated human resources work to help shape recruiting, talent, and employee relations successes and processes within the Janus family of companies. In her new role, Rebecca will lead the global Human Resources team, providing strategic leadership and direction to align business objectives across personnel strategies, policies, and processes to ensure they remain competitive, drive productivity, and address employee and business needs. In her day-to-day role, Rebecca will partner with the Senior Leadership team to address critical Human Resource related opportunities across multiple disciplines, and will continue to report to Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus.

Prior to joining Janus’s team, Rebecca most recently served as a regional Human Resources Manager where she led the employee relations and compliance functions for a major landscaping firm with more than 12,000 employees. Rebecca received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business and Economics.

Elliot joined Janus as Corporate Counsel in 2018 and was integral in establishing the Company’s in-house Legal department. His deep acumen on corporate and transactional law helped Janus achieve significant growth through his trusted counsel on matters related to corporate and commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, real estate expansion, and the implementation of various risk management processes. Elliot was also a key member of the team that helped the Company go public in 2021, ensuring appropriate SEC reporting and compliance. In his new role as General Counsel, Elliot will continue to lead and manage Janus’s in-house legal team and oversee all matters relating to corporate governance and other relevant federal and state securities laws, regulations, and rules. He will continue reporting to Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus.

Prior to joining Janus, Elliot was an Atlanta-based attorney, where he focused his practice on corporate and transactional law. Elliot is an active member of the State Bar of Georgia. He received his Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Emory University. Elliot, a Georgia native, was a two-time National Champion as a member of the Emory Men’s varsity tennis team, where he also served as captain.

Janus’s CEO, Ramey Jackson commented: “We are very pleased to look at our talented internal team and promote both Rebecca and Elliot as a result of their many contributions to Janus’s success. Both of their promotions are proof that our growth is predicated upon our people, strategies, and culture, of which both Elliot and Rebecca have contributed immeasurable time and attention toward developing. I look forward to seeing their future achievements and development of the teams around them as we continue our steadied focus on the domestic and global growth of Janus.”

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

