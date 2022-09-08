Bricsys 24/7 Embeds Automated Document Management Workflow with Cooperlink CONNECT

The integration accelerates secure data interchange for faster decision making and enables project managers and CxO to create a unified digital environment, limiting the cost of errors arising in repetitive processes and disconnected systems

GHENT, Belgium – September 8, 2022 — Global provider of design and collaboration solutions, Bricsys, part of Hexagon, announced its partnership with web application platform Cooperlink CONNECT. Bricsys 24/7 users will be able to automatically upload, record and archive documents in real-time from Microsoft SharePoint to Bricsys 24/7, reducing the time spent manually saving files and re-encoding metadata.

This collaborative two-way integration provides a 100% digitised and automated coordination of information: from the classification and exchange of documents to the validation of technical sheets.

Ideal for users working on large construction projects from design to handover of the as-built files, the business-oriented platform enables better collaboration among contractors, owners, architects, and engineering teams thanks to uniform data accessible in one central place. This eliminates the risk of project fragmentation, miscommunication and errors that are costly and time-consuming to fix.

Real-time validation tracks changes made to work-in-progress data. Full transparency across teams allows users to catch any issues when manipulating data across disconnected systems in early development cycles from SharePoint to Bricsys 24/7. The integration also takes care of API updates, file synchronisation and guarantees predictive prices.

Rahul Kejriwal, CEO of Bricsys, says: “Both software complement each other perfectly. Cooperlink CONNECT enables a real-time 2-way integration between Bricsys® 24/7 and Microsoft SharePoint (and OneDrive) or a file server. Through synergies and a significant expansion of know-how, we can offer our customers a broader knowledge management solution and guide our users through their digital transformation journeys”.

Axel Palmaers, CEO of Cooperlink says: “The ability of our technologies to combine is extremely beneficial to construction projects, and we are excited to work with Bricsys in this partnership. Avoiding silos of information is increasingly important to our customers to enable better collaboration among departments, uniform data access in the whole organization and to reduce the costs of errors resulting from discrepancies between disconnected systems.”

Set up rapidly, Cooperlink CONNECT is available to a growing number of worldwide Bricsys 24/7 customers, no matter their role.

For more information on Bricsys 24/7 innovative solutions, visit our web pages.

Bricsys (www.bricsys.com), part of Hexagon, is the global technology company that creates the BricsCAD® family of computer aided design (CAD) products and the Bricsys® 24/7 project collaboration platform. We are relentlessly committed to the success of our customers by offering cost-effective, mission-critical CAD software with industry-leading product support.

Established in Belgium in 2002, Bricsys NV has approximately 300 employees around the world, partners in more than 80 countries and 1,200 registered application developers.

About Cooperlink

Cooperlink (www.cooperlink.io), is the leading technology company enabling construction players to break data silos and automate their workflows without changing their habits. Thanks to its open platform and its connectors to third-party systems, Cooperlink creates a secure common data network for multi-disciplinary construction projects.

Established in Belgium in 2017, Cooperlink is a growing company currently active in Europe and North-America. Collaborators from 500+ efficient builders use Cooperlink on a daily basis.

