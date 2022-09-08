Infovista to showcase the smart 5G journey across the whole 5G lifecycle at India Mobile Congress 2022

Company provides intelligent and advanced solutions to address the whole 5G lifecycle from planning, to deployment, to operations and monetization

Paris, France – Thursday September 8th, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at India Mobile Congress 2022 (New Delhi: 1-4 October 2022) where it will be an exhibitor (Stand 5.5). Infovista’s theme at the event is Make 5G Work Smarter – a theme at top of mind for every operator following the conclusion of the 5G spectrum auctions in India and as they rapidly deploy new 5G networks.

Focusing on the full 5G lifecycle and customer benefits, Infovista will showcase its complete 5G portfolio across network planning, testing and automated assurance & operations. Infovista technology experts will be available to demonstrate how mobile operators and system integrators can:

Accelerate the 5G innovation with intelligent network planning and geodata, by helping to reduce time and costs of an 5G deployment with accurate and efficient RF planning and Smart CAPEX

with intelligent network planning and geodata, by helping to reduce time and costs of an 5G deployment with accurate and efficient RF planning and Smart CAPEX Optimize the successful rollout of network and devices with automated Precision Drive Testing™, benchmark the performance of 5G signalling and services, and fast-track 5G site validation by integrating network planning and testing data into cloud-based Automated Single Site Verification to improve accuracy

rollout of network and devices with automated Precision Drive Testing™, benchmark the performance of 5G signalling and services, and fast-track 5G site validation by integrating network planning and testing data into cloud-based Automated Single Site Verification to improve accuracy Automate advanced assurance and operations with ML/AI-driven insights, analytics and troubleshooting across digital experiences, apps, services, networks and infrastructure

with ML/AI-driven insights, analytics and troubleshooting across digital experiences, apps, services, networks and infrastructure Monetize new SLA-backed revenue streams including 5G slicing or industrial IoT through a wide range of use case-based solutions – such as customer experience and device analytics, network segment performance management, OTT encrypted video analysis and predictive SLA management

“India is moving quickly towards 5G, with spectrum allocated throughout the country and operators’ roll-out plans underway. Delivering the benefits of 5G to everyone, from densely populated cities to rural areas, must now be the focus,” said Faisal Ghazaleh, VP Sales MEAI at Infovista. “However, the planning, testing and assurance of 5G requires a new approach if these services are to be monetized and operators’ return on investment maximized. Working with mobile operators in India and around the world, Infovista is leading the way in enabling operators to use the power of cloud-native AI/ML-driven automation across the full 5G network lifecycle.”

To learn more about Infovista and our 5G solutions please book your meeting with the team at the event.

During the event, Infovista experts will be on hand to discuss innovative solutions and use cases spanning the 5G network lifecycle, including:

Network Planning & Optimization Introduce the leading Planet™ network planning solutions including the world’s first AI-based propagation model; the enhancement of 5G planning through crowdsourced user data; and a new cloud-based planning solution that dynamically scales to nationwide models and easily integrates with peripheral applications spanning the network lifecycle through automated workflows Demonstrate how to accelerate 5G network ROI from their network rollout, expansion and densification by intelligently calculating and optimizing the predicted business outcomes – including revenue, churn and quality of experience – of their network investments with Smart CAPEX

Network Testing Discuss its award-winning TEMS™ network testing portfolio, including a new cloud-based automated single site verification (SSV) solution that reduces the reliance on highly skilled engineers by providing step-by-step drive- and walk-test instructions, and enhances ‘sweet spot’ calculations through the integration of network planning data improve testing accuracy Showcase cloud-native automation of testing routines by integrating data from across 5G network lifecycle to increase speed and accuracy with Precision Drive Testing™

Assurance & Monetization Introduce Ativa™, its new suite of cloud-native applications for Automated Assurance and Operations for fixed- and wireless 3G,4G, 5G networks. Ativa combines advanced ML/AI driven automation capabilities, including automated operations, noise reduction, zero-touch network configuration and fault resolution, and workflow automation. Ativa replaces siloed, fragmented, domain-oriented OSS and assurance systems that focus on multiple disparate domains such as subscriber, service, network, or infrastructure with a single cloud-native suite of automated operations and assurance application Present its latest end-to-end insights with the 360° Assurance solutions family for fixed and mobile networks, that combine the correlation of subscriber QoE, service QoS and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities for specific services, including SLA-backed network slicing, mobile voice (VoNR and VoLTE), fixed voice, enabling faster and more efficient network and service operation



Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available (Stand 5.5) to share insights into its strategies and case studies, including some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks, such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Zain, and how Infovista is currently helping them to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements.

To learn more about Infovista’s customer-driven use case approach please reserve a meeting with the team at the event.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

Contact Us

Infovista

Alexandre Le Coq

[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Howson

[email protected]

+44 (0)7833 692 862

Source: RealWire