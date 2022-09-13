C3 AI and Google Cloud Expand Partnership

New three-year agreement expands global joint selling and provides tighter integration between C3 AI and Google Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI) and Google Cloud today announced the three-year expansion of their partnership to significantly accelerate their joint selling and co-development efforts.

Today, C3 AI’s entire portfolio of enterprise AI applications is available on Google Cloud. Under the terms of the new partnership, the two companies will scale their joint go-to-market strategy and expand their joint customer pilot programs with Fortune 2000 companies. C3 AI and Google Cloud will also co-develop new AI-driven applications, using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, ML capabilities, and data analytics services.

“Delivering the powerful C3 AI platform on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and developing new AI-powered services integrating with their expansive AI, ML, and data capabilities, we have been able to deliver products that provide immense value to our customers,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO of C3 AI. “We’ve recently launched an important supply chain solution, and are quickly expanding to meet the most pressing needs of multiple industries.”

“C3’s applications on Google Cloud now span some of the most critical areas of focus for enterprise customers, like optimizing supply chains, improving sustainability, and modernizing healthcare and financial services,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President Global Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. “Expanding integrations between C3 AI’s suite of applications and Google Cloud services, and continuing to scale the availability of C3 AI applications running on Google Cloud, will deliver new capabilities for businesses as they accelerate their cloud and AI agendas.”

This expanded partnership underscores the success of the alliance, which the two companies formed a year ago. The C3 AI and Google Cloud applications have gained traction with customers in transportation and logistics, financial services, consumer products and goods, and retail.

In addition to industry-first enterprise AI software products, all of C3 AI’s 42 turnkey enterprise AI applications have been optimized for Google Cloud and are available on the Google Cloud marketplace.

To learn more, visit the Google Cloud C3 AI partnership page of C3 AI’s corporate website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

