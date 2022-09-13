Concierge Medical Introduces IV Therapy

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2022) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. (“Concierge“), has introduced Intravenous Vitamin Therapy (IV Therapy) to its services in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Company has launched this new service with six (6) variations of Vitamindrip® products:

1) Hydration – A combination of IV hydration and vitamin additives to immediately eliminate dehydration in the body.

2) Recovery – This type of IV reduces cold and flu symptoms by booting the immune system.

3) Energy – Promotes adrenal function, mental alertness, and stress tolerance.

4) Cosmetic – Enriched with amino acids and active ingredients to repair and stimulate collagen growth naturally within your body.

5) Diet and Detox – Instantly detoxifies your body and boosts your energy with healthy vitamins to flush out unhealth toxins.

6) Immune Boost – Boost the body’s immune system with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Vitamindrip® products are used in hospitals and by healthcare professionals worldwide. Vitamindrip® is a scientifically formulated intravenous solution for effective treatment of moderate to severe dehydration, and has been found to be effective against asthma, migraines, fatigue, acute muscle spasm, upper respiratory tract infections, chronic sinusitis, seasonal allergic rhinitis, and other disorders. (Source: https://www.vitamindrip.com/science)

Infused with electrolytes and vitamins, IV Therapy provides immediate hydration into the bloodstream. Patients will experience a boost in energy levels and instantly feel replenished. IV Therapy removes toxins from the body and is an effective treatment to put nutrients back into the body, optimizing patient’s overall health. (Source: https://www.vitamindrip.com/science)

“IV Therapy has seen tremendous demand and growth in the market. It also continues to be trending in popularity in the health and wellness industry. From boosting the immune system to helping patients achieve their best health with fast recovery, we are very excited to add this new service”, said Andrew Ryu, interim CEO and Chairman of the Company.

To learn more about Concierge Medical’s IV Therapy, visit: https://www.conciergemedical.ca/ivvitamintherapy.

To book an IV Vitamin Therapy Service, please visit: https://conciergemedicalca.janeapp.com/#staff_member/9.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro’s subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

