Medi-Call Introduces Its Services to International Students

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that Medi-Call Inc., the Company’s wholly owned telehealth company, has commenced its services to the international foreign students in Canada.

Nearly 30 percent (30%) of Canadians report chronic difficulty accessing healthcare, (Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/9111584/canada-health-care-access-poll/) and about half of Canadians report they either can’t find a family doctor or waited longer than a week for an appointment. (Source: https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/about-half-of-canadians-either-cant-find-a-family-doctor-or-wait-longer-than-a-week-for-an-appointment-poll).

With the ongoing healthcare crisis, Canadians are being negatively impacted. The most impacted, are students who live abroad away from family. Finding timely healthcare or urgent care is difficult. Latest data shows there are currently 388,782 international students enrolled in higher education in Canada (Source: https://erudera.com/statistics/canada/canada-international-student-statistics/).

Latest data reported from an Angus Reid survey found that six (6) million Canadians were without a family doctor and have been searching for over a year to get access to a general practitioner. (Source: https://tnc.news/2022/09/11/family-doctor/#:~:text=An%20Angus%20Reid%20survey%20found,access%20to%20a%20general%20practitioner.)

With Canadians struggling to find efficient healthcare, the current status of the healthcare system and lack of accessibility will be a much larger burden for international students settling into a new country. Medi-Call plans to be the service provider for international students in Canada with its easy access and ability to provide necessary healthcare services to students.

“Management has tapped into an international network that connects the Company with students abroad coming into Canada who are actively looking for healthcare solutions. This is an opportunity for Medi-Call to grow its patient base and help provide fast and efficient healthcare services to those who need it,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

