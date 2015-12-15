Contact Centers and Brands “Power UP!” at Calabrio Customer Connect 2022

Annual action-packed conference is back live and in-person after a two-year virtual hiatus

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandGuardian—Calabrio, the workforce performance company, welcomes customers to Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) in-person in Orlando, Florida, after two years of virtual events. The annual blockbuster conference unites customers, partners, and contact center thought leaders for two-and-a-half days of innovation, education, and networking. This year’s POWER UP! theme fuels the industry with more than 60 breakout sessions, and numerous customers onsite sharing success stories, including GE Appliances, Netflix, Webhelp, and Peckham.

The captivating series of events kicked off on Tuesday, September 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Calabrio CEO & President, Tom Goodmanson, with special guest, Customer Experience Futurist, Blake Morgan, discussed how The Contact Center is Your Brand Guardian. Additionally, Calabrio Chief Product Officer, Matt Matsui, illustrated the power of AI-fueled analytics for workforce performance success.

To celebrate customer’s success, the conference hosts an awards ceremony highlighting the winners of the Calabrio Analytics Competition and the ONE Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the analytics competition showcases companies who leverage the power of Calabrio Analytics to unearth new customer and employee insights. Winners share $100,000 in prize money to use in their contact center initiatives. Running in parallel, the ONE Awards recognizes high-achieving customers charting the future of agent and customer engagement using Calabrio ONE. In appreciation of this year’s ONE Award winners, Calabrio donated money to charities chosen by the winners and gave an additional donation to the charity that received the conference vote.

Analytics Competition Winners

Idaho Central Credit Union – Winner

Substantial year-over-year growth triggered increased call volumes for Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU). The surge caused additional challenges owing to the stress it put on frontline and operational team members. To reduce repeat calls and shrink a climbing cost per call, ICCU leveraged the full Calabrio ONE Suite to gain insight on the entire member journey. To identify potential root causes, ICCU examined phonetic phrases that indicated negative sentiment and a higher level of member effort. The team then compared the Net Promoter Scores as well as the manual and predictive quality scores to develop an improvement action plan. Next, they used Calabrio Data Management to visualize and assess repeat calls and Calabrio’s AI-fueled Phrase Optimizer to eliminate anecdotal phrase suggestions by automatically suggesting better ones. Lastly, after noticing increased service levels in Calabrio Workforce Management (WFM), leaders allocated more time for agent training. The results are impressive, with ICCU forecasting to save thousands of dollars this year by eliminating 9,000 repeat calls and stopping the rising cost per call in its tracks. Now they can identify high-effort calls, decrease number of agents required to handle calls, and repurpose agents to other queues to offer more training to elevate agent satisfaction and lower attrition.

Peckham – Joint runner-up

During the COVID pandemic, processes for one of Peckham’s main clients were paused. This pause created a surge in calls, resulting in long wait times that frustrated callers and agents alike. Peckham leveraged the power of Calabrio Analytics and uncovered calls with long pauses. To remedy this and improve talk times, leaders implemented new IVR messages, updated the knowledge base, led additional coaching on objectionable calls, added FAQs for agents to reference, and introduced new technology to streamline processes. Customer experience has improved, and agents now have the information they need at their fingertips to handle approximately 1 additional call per hour, leading to an increase in top-line revenue of $2.7 million annually.

Cummins – Joint runner-up

With the shift to a remote workforce, Cummins experienced an uptick in phone connectivity issues, negatively impacting customer satisfaction and causing agent irritation. Leaders needed to identify these precise points of disconnect and uncover the root causes. Using Calabrio Analytics, Cummins identified phrases indicating disconnects and confirmed these disconnection points within Calabrio Desktop Analytics. Four main issues came to the surface: VPN, laptop, internet connection, and the advocate login/out process. Leaders jumped into action with a game plan to mitigate these connection risks, in turn saving nearly $160K annually.

The ONE Awards

The Champion ­– David Flores at GreenPath Financial Wellness

After leading his team to a 2021 Calabrio Analytics Competition victory, David continued moving the needle, finding new ways to unite the contact center with the rest of the organization using Calabrio ONE. His mission to unlock hidden data continues to provide results that directly enhance agent wellbeing, his team’s efficiency, and the organization’s bottom line.

The Brand Guardian – Mayo Clinic

Using Calabrio Analytics, Mayo discovered agents were using phrases that resulted in negative customer sentiment 57% of the time. Equipped with this data, leaders implemented new training methodologies with a goal to reduce negative phrases 20% by year-end.

The Data Explorer – SaveOnSP

Thanks to Calabrio Data Explorer, SaveOnSP has saved $150k annually by identifying unproductive time. Previously they had poor tracking of KPIs, but now they’re able to meet SLAs and haven’t missed a single metric all year. SaveOnSP leverages Calabrio ONE to directly reduce intraday shrinkage to less than 5% per day on average, enabling them to predict calls within a 5% margin helping safeguard unanticipated volume spikes.

The Transformer – Athena Health

With the help of Calabrio ONE, Athena Health can identify gaps in staffing and projected impact—painting an accurate picture of real-time events. Previously challenged by rising average handle times (AHT), the WFM team now uses Calabrio ONE’s reporting to uncover insights, contributing to a remarkable 5-minute decrease in AHT. Now they can service customers via voice, web, and live chat more effectively.

The Trailblazer – Autodesk

To improve customer experience and drive growth, Autodesk established a WFM function for their sales team, leveraging Calabrio WFM to drive top-line revenue growth. This new team doubled their answer rate, meaning more customer interactions and accelerated sales.

The Omnipresent ­– UC Davis Health

UC Davis had a quality management (QM) function that wasn’t as robust as they wanted. Before using Calabrio ONE, their quality scores were a dismal 15/100 on average. Now, with 100% of interactions evaluated, their scores have skyrocketed to nearly 85/100. After seeing such success in QM, leaders implemented a brand-new WFM function to manage adherence.

The Unifier ­– State of Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services

Handling time-off, exception requests, and projects in an email inbox was chaotic and inefficient for the State of Nebraska Health and Human Services. In Calabrio WFM, the team can now manage these requests in 75% less time. Calabrio WFM identifies and schedules optimal times for off-phone work and training, increasing scheduling efficiency by 30%.

The Converter – Relationships Australia Queensland

Relationships Australia QLD, a leading provider of relationship support services for individuals, families, and communities in Australia, replaced antiquated NICE IEX for the fully integrated Calabrio ONE suite. Leaders use Calabrio WFM to make data-driven decisions rather than relying on assumptions. In the first month, they elevated answer rates by over 15%, decreased the amount of time it takes to produce rosters from two weeks to a few days, and reduced late time by nearly 50%.

To learn how these customers are powering up and achieving success, watch the full keynote on demand here: C3 2022 Keynote

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian.

We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management and personalized coaching.

Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement and business intelligence solutions into a true-cloud, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Contacts

David Salkovitz, 617.779.1856



[email protected]