Digital Advertising Company Radically Increases Productivity, Migrates Kubernetes Application Between Clouds in One Week with Mirantis

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that Choozle, which provides a digital advertising software platform, chose Lens Autopilot to migrate its application on an urgent, one-week migration deadline.

After quickly expanding its customer base, Choozle found itself in need of a more scalable infrastructure to support hundreds of daily active users. The company’s engineering operations team started adopting Kubernetes, using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Choozle chose to use the Mirantis DevOps-as-a-Service offering that combines Lens, the world’s most popular Kubernetes integrated development environment (IDE), with expert services from Mirantis site reliability engineers.

“The entire team at Mirantis was prepared and available for everything that we needed for the migration,” said Mike Baldassare, director of product and engineering operations at Choozle. “Today, we have a successfully migrated application that went from a legacy AWS Kubernetes cluster to a scaled, much more modern solution that preserves a better future for our application and our customers. Choozle has been successful by choosing really great partners, and I would definitely put Mirantis on that list of great partners that we’ve had in our company’s history.”

Mirantis provided a dedicated team to manage and execute the transition. Lens eliminates the Kubernetes complexity that has hindered mainstream developer adoption since its inception. Lens enables users to easily manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads across multiple clusters in real-time – supporting any certified Kubernetes distribution, on any infrastructure. The Lens desktop application has an intuitive graphical user interface and works with Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems. Lens Autopilot features compelling guaranteed outcomes, including the technical ability after 12 months to achieve a 10 times increase in application deployment speed, 75% reduction in security vulnerabilities, accelerated time to remediation, and 2-4 times reduction in operational costs.

“When you are growing exponentially, you don’t want to slow your developers from providing optimal customer value,” said Anoop Kumar, director of professional services for Americas, Mirantis. “We were able to not just quickly migrate Choozle from a legacy AWS deployment to Google, but we did it without any extra burden on the developers.”

A desktop application, Lens lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improves productivity for people with more experience. With more than 5 million downloads, more than 600,000 users, and 18,500 stars on GitHub, Lens is the most popular integrated development environment (IDE) for Kubernetes.

Lens DevopsCare extends the capabilities of Lens to provide a complete managed CI/CD toolchain that is managed and supported by Mirantis and configured to meet the unique needs of the development process. In addition to the CI/CD capabilities, Lens DevopsCare also provides developers with policy-based proactive security and best practices, metrics on their development process and environment, as well as extensive support to enhance the developer experience and reduce the cognitive load for everyday development tasks.

