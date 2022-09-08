Content Marketing Service For Fresno Dental Offices Launched By EnFuegoMedia

EnFuegoMedia (408-617-8243) announced that it now offers its multimedia content marketing service to dental offices in Fresno, California.

Fresno, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2022) – EnFuegoMedia has launched a new content marketing service for dental offices in the Fresno area. The agency’s “Marketing Events” are designed to improve local visibility for a business’s services or products.

With the latest announcement, the Fresno-based marketing agency is providing dental offices with an all-in-one marketing solution, which can build customer trust and brand authority.

“We specialize in getting exposure which ultimately provides our clients with more patients,” said a company representative. “We do this through our connections with mainstream media, which means we can predictably get businesses featured on popular platforms,” they added.

As part of the multimedia marketing service, EnFuegoMedia will create written, audio, and video content. At the core of its content marketing package for dental offices is the news article, which gets published on high-authority websites, establishing the business as a leader in the industry and the local area. Other pieces are published across a range of blog, podcast, video, slideshow, and infographic directories, increasing visibility for clients’ target keywords.

The agency now provides content marketing strategies structured as monthly campaigns – each targeting a specific service and location. For dental offices, EnFuegoMedia can improve visibility for treatments such as Invisalign, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and teeth whitening.

By improving visibility and building brand authority, the “Marketing Events” service helps dental offices get more patients. EnFuegoMedia offers two packages: standard which includes publication on around 400 websites, and a premium package which provides access to the top news platforms.

With the latest launch, EnFuegoMedia leverages AI technology, a network of media connections, and a team of content writers to provide dental offices with a comprehensive marketing strategy. Led by Joey Myers, the agency also specializes in SEO site audits and consulting, PPC and Google ads services, and landing page design.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.leadgenerationseoservices.com

