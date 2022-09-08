Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Announces New Contract in Florida to Onboard over 50,000 Patients

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a physician practice network in Florida to onboard over 50,000 patients to its iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023.

“We are very pleased to be working with our new client in Florida to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for over 50,000 Medicare patients with chronic conditions,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies Inc. “Reliq will be providing the full suite of iUGO Care software along with care management services as needed, and expects to generate an average revenue of $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin. Onboarding of these patients has already begun and is expected to be completed over the next five quarters, by the end of 2023. Our iUGO Care platform is proven to reduce hospitalizations, improve patient quality of life and generate significant new revenues for clinicians. Being selected by a large client like this is a testament to the Company’s strong and growing reputation as a leader in the virtual care space.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

