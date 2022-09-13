Cornerstone and EdCast Accelerate Innovation for People Growth at Work

Cornerstone advances innovation for learning experiences fueling new momentum for EdCast LXP

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, today announced several advancements to EdCast, the industry-leading Learning Experience Platform (LXP) acquired by Cornerstone in May 2022. New skills capabilities, deepened cross-platform integrations and more intuitive insights and dashboards top the list of the latest capabilities being delivered since the acquisition to help customers improve people growth and business productivity.

“In the past five months, we have made tremendous strides in strengthening the connections between the EdCast and Cornerstone offerings,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. “Our priority is to deliver more value to combined customers and their users, while ensuring the EdCast LXP is still open, independent and available broadly to any organization with different learning management tools. We are invested in EdCast and bringing to life innovation that revolutionizes the learning and development market.”

Some of the most recent enhancements to EdCast include:

Enriched User Experience: EdCast customers can now take advantage of an updated user experience across products and channels based on a new design system. The new experience provides improved user experience consistency across the platform, visual design with more modern visual identity, improved accessibility standards and more seamless connection between mobile and desktop.

Enhanced Learner & Manager Dashboards: Updates to EdCast's learner dashboard allow employees to connect to one another more intuitively, track their progress, manage their skills profiles and further personalize their learning experience. Manager dashboards provide new actionable insights with a singular view of how their teams are learning, what skills they have and at what level, and assign new relevant and timely learning content to engage them as an active participant in their team's development.

Updates to EdCast’s learner dashboard allow employees to connect to one another more intuitively, track their progress, manage their skills profiles and further personalize their learning experience. Manager dashboards provide new actionable insights with a singular view of how their teams are learning, what skills they have and at what level, and assign new relevant and timely learning content to engage them as an active participant in their team’s development. New In the Flow of Work Integrations: The next evolution of the EdCast Integrations Hub includes an enterprise-level workflow automation platform with ready-to-use connectors across a variety of enterprise applications and content providers, and the ability to create customized connectors, ensuring customers can seamlessly incorporate learning into the platforms their people are already using. This includes EdCast’s latest integration with Zoom Video Communication, Inc., which embeds learning and training tools within Zoom Meetings to drive productivity and upskilling in the flow of work.

Subject Matter Expert (SME) Empowerment: The EdCast platform now offers more power to internal SMEs so they can share their knowledge and skills with others across their organization. Employees can create their own learning badges to showcase and celebrate skill development and expertise. Employees can also share certification on LinkedIn to promote their skills outside of their organization.

While Cornerstone is committed to keeping the EdCast product open and platform-agnostic, the company has also invested in deeper integrations with Cornerstone’s existing learning and talent solutions. Together, joint customers will have improved end-to-end content experiences for learners regardless of where they consume learning via a native inline player. A new integration between EdCast and the Cornerstone Skills Graph opens up a taxonomy of over 53,000 skills to develop skill profiles and make skill recommendations based on job roles.

Following its acquisition by Cornerstone, EdCast continues to receive industry recognition for its outstanding leadership in the market. Most recently, MyGuide, the Digital Adoption Product (DAP) offering from EdCast, was recognized as a major contender in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for DAP Technology.

“EdCast is a critical part of our product portfolio at Cornerstone, and our team is diligently focused on doing what we originally set out to do when we launched EdCast: provide the best learning experience platform on the market,” said Karl Mehta, Managing Director, EdCast by Cornerstone. “The amount of integration progress we’ve made in this short amount of time is astounding, and we have long-term plans to continue at this pace of innovation and transform learning at work.”

To learn more about EdCast by Cornerstone, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/edcast/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 90M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

