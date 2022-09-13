Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage Now Integrates with Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet WAVE VMS to Reinforce Next Generation/High Performance Surveillance Architecture

BOSTON & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GSX 2022– Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a new integration with Hanwha Techwin that delivers a fully scalable, cost-effective cloud storage solution for the Wisenet WAVE VMS to reinforce the surveillance industry’s next generation architecture needs. By leveraging a combination of on-prem and cloud technology, users of Wasabi hot cloud storage and Wisenet WAVE VMS can support high camera counts, high-definition resolutions, high frame rates, and long retention periods with exceptional reliability, affordability, and availability to meet the demands of video surveillance deployments while protecting video with the industry’s strongest security practices.

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. This means organizations in the surveillance and security industries can store and access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the cost of larger providers like AWS S3 and access it in milliseconds whenever they need it without having to pay fees for egress or API requests. Meanwhile, Wisenet WAVE is an IP Video management platform that allows users to create custom surveillance solutions tailored to any type of project or challenge.

Wasabi hot cloud storage combined with Wisenet WAVE provides the most affordable cloud storage environment for high quality video surveillance infrastructures, including high-definition and megapixel environments. Users are able to simplify large system backup and recovery without the limitations of on-prem database sizes, free up capacity by easily moving video off-site, and scale their solution with full flexibility as their business evolves. Additionally, Wasabi hot cloud storage is fully equipped to protect surveillance data from cyber attacks and other data loss disasters with an air-gapped, secure, and immutable storage system.

“The video surveillance industry is experiencing a remarkable pace of innovation, and Hanwha Techwin continues to ensure that our solutions like Wisenet WAVE provide flexible and innovative ways to protect your facilities and important data,” said Mark Heintzman, Technical partnership manager at Hanwha Techwin. “This integration with Wasabi hot cloud storage gives customers more control over their surveillance solutions with predictable pricing, higher performance, and flexibility to store and access their data however their business requires.”

“Through our integration with Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet WAVE VMS, organizations that store surveillance footage benefit from predictable prices and high performance in the face of growing file sizes and retention requirements, while being able to seamlessly archive and protect video data in Wasabi,” said David Boland, Wasabi Technologies Vice President of Cloud Strategy. “This best of hybrid-cloud architecture allows customers to create simple, tailored solutions that meet their video surveillance challenges head on, without sacrificing their budgets.”

For more information about Wasabi’s integration with Wisenet WAVE, visit https://wasabi.com/partner/hanwha/.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

