Cornerstone Convergence Goes Live and Limitless in Las Vegas this October

Talent leaders’ annual conference features guest keynotes from Amy Poehler and Dr. Mae Jemison, alongside 75+ sessions on what’s new and next for the future of work

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, today announced the 2022 Cornerstone Convergence conference is returning live and in-person on Oct. 18 – 20 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Designed for Cornerstone’s worldwide customer and partner community, the event features three days of community building, networking and an inspirational agenda including dynamic keynote speakers on the main stage, and more than 75 breakout sessions with Cornerstone customers, product experts and industry thought leaders.

The conference will kick off with a special keynote from Cornerstone CEO Himanshu Palsule, who will reveal the company’s latest strategies and product innovations for creating limitless opportunities for people growth and mobility. Particularly, his keynote will feature new advancements in skills technology, several new content platform capabilities and offerings, talent mobility experiences and the company’s vision for a flexible and open ecosystem.

Additionally, special guest speakers will take the main stage on Oct. 18 and 19, including:

Amy Poehler , award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and best-selling author will join Cornerstone Convergence for a down-to-earth conversation about her remarkable career journey. Attendees will experience an inside look into Amy’s transformation from hosting dance competitions as a young girl to joining the famed Second City Comedy Troupe, the cast of the iconic Saturday Night Live, and the leading role in the award-winning sitcom, Parks and Recreation. Amy will share her personal reflections on how she channels equal parts curiosity, creativity and fearlessness to grow and inspire others, leading her to become one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents today.

, award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and best-selling author will join Cornerstone Convergence for a down-to-earth conversation about her remarkable career journey. Attendees will experience an inside look into Amy’s transformation from hosting dance competitions as a young girl to joining the famed Second City Comedy Troupe, the cast of the iconic Saturday Night Live, and the leading role in the award-winning sitcom, Parks and Recreation. Amy will share her personal reflections on how she channels equal parts curiosity, creativity and fearlessness to grow and inspire others, leading her to become one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents today. Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in the world to go into space as a NASA astronaut, will recapture the sense of infinite possibilities as she spotlights her extraordinary career exploring the frontiers of science and human potential. In this inspirational keynote session, Dr. Jemison will share her experiences and perspectives on advancing knowledge – in physical and social sciences – and the human desire to achieve the extraordinary and provide the critical resources for the next generation of problem solvers, entrepreneurs and societies to build a beneficial future.

With an expansive agenda covering several tracks, Convergence attendees can choose different formats, modalities and experiences that will make for a personalized conference experience. Taking a deep-dive into topics that bring theory into practice, sessions will touch on key categories, including:

Roadmaps and Product & Tech Jams: Guests will hear directly from Cornerstone product and technology experts to learn about what’s new and what’s coming – exploring roadmaps, learning about new enhancements and innovations across the Cornerstone portfolio of solutions, and taking a deep dive on a variety of topics to address customers’ most asked questions.

Guests will hear directly from Cornerstone product and technology experts to learn about what’s new and what’s coming – exploring roadmaps, learning about new enhancements and innovations across the Cornerstone portfolio of solutions, and taking a deep dive on a variety of topics to address customers’ most asked questions. Theory into Practice: These sessions from Cornerstone experts explore the “what and why” behind key talent management concepts that are top of mind for customers, providing attendees with the “how” to leverage Cornerstone products to put those concepts into practice using their current solutions.

These sessions from Cornerstone experts explore the “what and why” behind key talent management concepts that are top of mind for customers, providing attendees with the “how” to leverage Cornerstone products to put those concepts into practice using their current solutions. The Content Channel: The Cornerstone content team will be welcoming attendees to a new world of ideas shaping the future of learning content. These delightful talks will feature what’s new in content and how to strategically align learning and content strategies to create meaningful development experiences.

The Cornerstone content team will be welcoming attendees to a new world of ideas shaping the future of learning content. These delightful talks will feature what’s new in content and how to strategically align learning and content strategies to create meaningful development experiences. Influencers & Ideators: Hear from industry thought leaders and bold thinkers who have big ideas, as well as the latest trends in all things talent and people. Whether it’s current research or trending concepts, these talks are designed to inspire guests with new ideas about the future of work and their role in shaping it.

A showcase of peer inspiration is a hallmark of Convergence, with this year’s customer spotlights featuring stories from more than 25 leading global organizations, including Carpenter Technology Corporation, Charter Communications, Deutsche Post DHL, Harvard University, Johnson Controls, Mosaic Life Care, Quality Executive Partners, Southern New Hampshire University, University of Georgia, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be back, live and in person, with our customers, partners and peers for this one-of-a-kind industry event,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO, Cornerstone. “For two decades, Convergence has been a launchpad of innovation that has steered the direction of the learning and talent development industry for years ahead, and this year’s Convergence will be no different. We will address a nearly limitless range of pressing HR topics – from how to implement skilling initiatives, to new content adoption strategies, to innovative performance and career growth approaches – to help today’s business and HR leaders grow and succeed while anticipating what’s next in a continuously evolving market.”

To register for Cornerstone Convergence 2022 and build your personalized agenda, visit: www.cornerstoneconvergence.com.

Event Sponsors

The 2022 Cornerstone Convergence conference Diamond Sponsor is Educe. The Gold Sponsors are Bluewater, TiER1 Performance and eSkillz.

Additional Information

To follow Cornerstone Convergence 2022 on social media channels, visit: LinkedIn @CornerstoneOnDemand, Twitter @CornerstoneInc, Instagram @CornerstoneOnDemand and Facebook @CornerstoneOnDemand. You can engage with the conversation using #CornerCon22.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 90M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

Contacts

Carolyn Harding, Cornerstone



[email protected]