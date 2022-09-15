ImmunoScape To Present at the 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

SAN DIEGO & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImmunoScape, a pre-clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation TCR-T-cell therapeutics, today announced that Dan MacLeod, Ph.D., the company’s vice president of discovery, will present at the 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit taking place September 19-22, 2022 in Boston.

The CAR TCR Summit is a multi-day, industry leading comprehensive forum that explores discovery through to commercialization to deliver safe, effective, and commercially viable CAR and TCR therapies.

At the summit, Dr. MacLeod will participate in several sessions:

Discovery of TCRs Targeting Novel Antigens Using Deep Immunomics Wednesday, September 21 at 11:30am ET Discovery Track: Accelerating Target Identification & Validation – Morning Session Discussion Points: Discovery and development of novel TCR-based therapeutics using the Deep Immunomics platform Identification of therapeutically relevant TCRs against both well characterized and novel targets across multiple HLA types Applying computational approaches to advance TCR Discovery for novel targets

Panel Discussion: Driving Target Discovery with Novel AI Technology Wednesday, September 21 at 3:00pm ET Panel Discussion: Accelerating Target Identification & Validation – Post-Lunch Session Panelists: Dan MacLeod, ImmunoScape; Ely Porter, Rootpath; Luke Pase, Anocca Discussion Points: How to advance the discovery of new epitope targets for solid tumors using innovative high-throughput screening and computational AI techniques How can we better leverage bioinformatic platforms to advance drug discovery?



ImmunoScape’s differentiated Deep Immunomics platform utilizes the company’s proprietary combinatorial barcoding technology to enable the discovery and in-depth characterization of rare cancer-specific T-cells at high resolution. ImmunoScape’s platform is able to simultaneously evaluate tens of millions of T-cells in blood samples from hundreds of cancer patients to identify clinically relevant T-cell clones. The corresponding T-cell receptors (TCRs) are currently being evaluated and prioritized to form a diverse pipeline of TCR-T-cell therapies covering multiple antigens and HLA restrictions.

To see the full summit schedule, and to register for the event, please visit https://car-tcr-summit.com/.

To set up a time to meet with Dr. MacLeod or ImmunoScape CEO Choon-Peng Ng at the summit, please email [email protected].

To learn more about ImmunoScape, please visit https://immunoscape.com/.

About ImmunoScape



ImmunoScape is a pre-clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation TCR cell therapies in the field of oncology. The company’s proprietary Deep Immunomics technology and machine learning platforms enable highly sensitive, large-scale mining and immune profiling of T cells in cancer patient samples to identify novel, therapeutically relevant TCRs across multiple types of solid tumors. ImmunoScape has multiple discovery programs ongoing and will be progressing towards IND-enabling studies and entry into the clinic. For more information, please visit https://immunoscape.com/.

