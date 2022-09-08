Correction: PCI Biotech: Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares

Borkenholm AS has on 8 September 2022 purchased 4,000 shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (“PCI Biotech”) at an average price of NOK 1.948 per share. Borkenholm AS is a related party to board member Hilde Furberg.

After the transaction, Hilde Furberg and her related parties holds 8,000 shares in PCI Biotech.

Release updated with attachment.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in MAR (regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse) as implemented in Norway in accordance with section 3-1 of the Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data from Phase 2 INSPIRE Trial in 22q at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium

You may have missed

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

error: Content is protected !!