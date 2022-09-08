Platform.sh hires Leah Goldfarb as Environmental Impact Officer to oversee greener web hosting strategy

Paris/San Francisco, September 8th 2022 – Platform.sh, a unified, secure, enterprise-grade platform for building, running and scaling web applications, today announced the appointment of Leah Goldfarb as Environmental Impact Officer. In what is the first hire of its kind for the PaaS industry, Goldfarb will oversee the company’s greener web hosting strategy as Platform.sh looks to further reduce the digital carbon footprint of its large enterprise clients.

Holding a PhD in Atmospheric Science, Goldfarb has spent two decades working in environmental science and policy. Prior to joining Platform.sh, Goldfarb served as Senior Science Officer at the Technical Support Unit of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group I, and before that as a Science Officer at the International Science Council, liaising with the United Nations around sustainable development. This appointment is a signal of intent by Platform.sh to offer responsible website scaling and fleet management and become a more sustainable business. Under Goldfarb’s lead, Platform.sh is currently engaged in the B Corp certification process.

Due to the server density provided by Platform.sh, businesses of all sizes can reduce their carbon emissions. Platform.sh uses proprietary technology to increase density up to 12 times and cut energy usage up to 10 times. Data center location can also make a huge difference to CO 2 emissions. Through Platform.sh’s API, developers of companies such as Nestlé can access environmental information to see which regions use less CO 2 , meaning they can make more informed greener decisions and help improve their company’s digital carbon footprint.

Goldfarb’s initial focus at Platform.sh will be on measurement and then continued optimization: currently Platform.sh is looking to measure the impact of its clients’ carbon emissions and to optimize deployments and further improve application performance monitoring.

“Working in climate science and policy, I was writing reports for decision makers who didn’t always do enough with the scientific information provided. I joined Platform.sh because the company and I have the same shared goal, to have a positive impact on the environment”, said Leah Goldfarb, Environmental Impact Officer at Platform.sh. “While the ICT sector is estimated to be responsible for 4% of the global greenhouse gases emissions, it is also in a unique place to make a difference when it comes to the planet due to its forward-thinking approach and scale. At Platform.sh, we want to play our part in contributing to reduced emissions by curbing companies’ emissions and helping them be more carbon conscious.”

Platform.sh is a unified, secure, enterprise-grade platform for building, running and scaling web applications. Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Paris and San Francisco.

A member of the FrenchTech 120 and Gaia-X, Platform.sh was recently included in the FT1000 list of fastest growing European companies. Offering a 100% remote working environment the company is a certified “Great Place to Work” and counts among its customers prestigious brands such as Adobe Magento, Gap, Nestlé, Orange, The British Council, The Financial Times and Unicef.

