Redgate Reveals the Top 100 Influencers in the Database Community

Redgate Software announced today its comprehensive list of the top 100 influencers among professionals in the database community. The Redgate 100 showcases a prominent line-up of experts who support and give back to the community through their thought leadership, training sessions, meetup groups, articles and books, along with the career guidance they offer to others in the industry across the globe.

The Redgate 100 features personalities well known to data professionals like Gwen Shapira, Troy Hunt, Kimberly L. Tripp, Donovan Brown, Kellyn Pot’Vin-Gorman, and Brent Ozar. Data professionals are included from 17 countries as far apart as Finland and Australia, India and the USA, all of whom have gained a well-deserved place on the list.

Notably, 47% of The Redgate 100 are from underrepresented groups like women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and people with disabilities. Given the objective benchmarks that were used to compile the list, this is a welcome insight into how diverse the data community is becoming.

The Redgate 100 was created by measuring the online topical influence and authority of individuals, based on how often they are referenced in association with topics around data and databases on social media like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, as well as forums, blogs, and news sites. These calculations also took into account the individual’s resonance with their audience, their relevance to the topics, and their reach in terms of the number of their followers.

The list itself is divided into nine categories, and some people are included in more than one category to recognize their breadth of influence. Alongside technical categories like ‘Database DevOps’ and ‘Data Privacy & Protection’, up and coming influencers are highlighted in ‘Ones to Watch’, and those that give back to the community are recognized in ‘Community Heroes’.

A good example of the significant role The Redgate 100 play in the lives of data professionals is their presence on Twitter. With a combined Twitter following of 1,341,224 people, and an average of around five tweets a day from each influencer, The Redgate 100 take a leading role in talking about, sharing and discussing the latest issues around data and databases.

Thirty five of The Redgate 100 are also the authors or co-authors of books on data-related topics, 22 are leads or co-leads of data community groups and meetups, and 13 are involved in Women in Technology (WIT) initiatives.

Data professionals and others in the IT world can find out if they, their peers, or someone they know are in The Redgate 100 by visiting http://red-gate.com/redgate-100.

