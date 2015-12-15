CubeWorks Launches CubiSens™ XT1 to Transform Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics

Powerful ultra-low power, ultra-small IoT sensing technology solution for temperature-sensitive biopharma products with the world’s smallest temperature tracker

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CubeWorks (www.cubeworks.io), a startup company accelerating the future of IoT through breakthrough smart sensing solutions, today introduces the next-generation visibility solution for cold chain logistics with the CubiSens™ XT1. The XT1 is the first temperature tracker of its kind that enables product-level monitoring of biopharma products for temperature compliance and quality assurance for the entire lifecycle. Measuring at a mere 16 mm in diameter, the CubiSens™ XT1 is 100x smaller than conventional data loggers, small enough to fit on any individual product that requires temperature monitoring.

CubiSens™ XT1 addresses the biggest cold chain logistics challenges today: fragmented temperature monitoring, data aggregation challenges, and incomplete tracking across the supply chain due to temperature data loggers built on outdated technology. Temperature issues in cold chain logistics cost the pharmaceutical industry over $35 billion in losses a year. More than 25% of all vaccines are degraded or go to waste due to the logistical challenges involved in transporting them worldwide.

The large form factors of current generation data sensing and logging technology are driven by the need for larger batteries to power the electronics to achieve the necessary run-time and accuracy specifications. “Smart label” form factors often require trade-offs in run-time, temperature accuracy and range, as well as battery size and chemistry. CubeWorks’ pioneering development of ultra-low power chips optimizes size, cost, and performance while meeting strict regulatory and validation requirements of the biopharma industry.

“CubiSens™ XT1 represents CubeWorks’ vision to enable new visibility with our ubiquitous IoT technology – the first of many upcoming products that will disrupt the industrial IoT landscape with its low-cost, small form factor and the capacity for collecting data over long periods of time,” said Gyouho Kim, PhD, CEO of CubeWorks. “This will be the first time that companies can gain visibility of temperature compliance by lifecycle of products instead of by segments within the supply chain.”

Powered by Breakthrough Ultra-Low Power Sensor Technology, Closing Loopholes with Complete Visibility

Powering the CubiSens™ XT1 is CubeWorks’ patented ultra-low power system-on-chip solution, stemming from a decade of pioneering research at the University of Michigan on ultra-low-power circuits that enables 100x improvement in power efficiency and reduces the number of components in IoT devices by 10 times, making it highly scalable and cost effective for ubiquitous deployment.

The result is a uniquely-sized wireless temperature logger that is lightweight, low-cost, and can be easily integrated onto vials, bottles, or product boxes to provide continuous temperature tracking of biologic products at a new level of granularity. It features an “always on” display to show the compliance status, making it easy to implement across the entire supply chain, including the last mile. Data from the XT1 can be scanned by any smartphone and is uploaded instantaneously on the XTcloud™, a SaaS platform for data visualization and management that provides end-to-end temperature tracking of products for complete visibility throughout the supply chain.

Complete End-to-End Cold Chain Tracking for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Beyond

Since opening up pre-orders and trials for the CubiSens™ XT1, CubeWorks has engaged with major pharmaceutical manufacturers to validate, ensure compliance, and work within existing processes. As demand for biopharma cold chain logistics continue to grow in the $5.8 billion market, CubeWorks expects to see continued demand from global pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, 3PL providers, as well as healthcare providers.

About CubeWorks

Born out of the University of Michigan Integrated Circuits Lab, CubeWorks is an IoT solutions company built on over 10 years of ultra-low power VLSI circuit research, with its patented system-on-chip solution powering the next generation of IoT sensors with unprecedented form factors and battery life. CubeWorks is building a world connected by ubiquitous sensor technology with the next generation of ultra-low-power, ultra-small sensor technology. The CubiSens™ platform enables smart sensors that offer the best of all worlds — unique form factor, superior usability, and limitless potential to scale across a broad range of applications. www.cubeworks.io

