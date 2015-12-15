CVD Equipment Corporation Appoints Richard Catalano as Chief Financial Officer

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials, today announced that Richard Catalano has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2022.

Mr. Catalano brings more than 35 years of experience as an accomplished financial professional working across multiple industries.

In 1982, Mr. Catalano began his career at KPMG LLP and became an audit partner in 1993. Throughout his 37 years as an audit professional at KPMG LLP, Mr. Catalano has advised a diverse array of clients through private equity financed transactions, M&A related accounting, and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Towards the later part of his tenure, Mr. Catalano served as the leader of KPMG LLP’s Metro New York Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice and then co-led KPMG’s Global Audit Methodology Group. Mr. Catalano is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the State of New York.

Emmanuel Lakios, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVD Equipment Corporation welcomed Mr. Catalano to the Company, stating, “We are pleased that Richard has joined our executive team, he is a seasoned professional with vast accounting and finance experience working with public companies. His solid background makes him a natural choice to lead our finance team as CFO.”

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, battery nanomaterials, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™. It’s wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

