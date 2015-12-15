Analog Devices to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

Contacts

Michael Lucarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

[email protected]

