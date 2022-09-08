Data I/O to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Singular Research’s Autumn Equinox Webinar on September 14

Sequire Semiconductor Conference on September 15 with Company Presentation and CEO Anthony Ambrose as Industry Expert on Panel

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O President and CEO, will be presenting at both conferences. Details for the conferences are provided below.

Singular Research’s Autumn Equinox Webinar, September 14, 2022



The conference will take place from 9:15 am eastern to 7:00 pm eastern. The presentation for Data I/O will be streamed live at 2:30 pm eastern through 3:15 pm eastern and include a Q&A session. Investors may register to watch company presentations by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1381208031168741136

Sequire Semiconductor Conference, September 15, 2022



The conference will take place from 10:00 am eastern to 6:30 pm eastern, and the company presentation will be made available for viewing at 5:00 pm eastern. Mr. Ambrose also will be featured as an industry expert on a special panel presentation at 12:00 pm eastern.

For the Sequire event, investors may register to watch company presentations and the industry panel session HERE. Presentations will be available for replay for up to 4 months.

According to Sequire, the semiconductor industry is expected to reach US$600 billion by the end of 2022. SRAX and Sequire are bringing together experts in manufacturing, engineering, and equipment and materials supply to learn more about this booming industry. This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several semiconductor focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

