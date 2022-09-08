HC3 Names Bob Allen as Chief Technology Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HC3, a data-driven statement provider, has named Bob Allen as its new Chief Technology Officer. Allen is responsible for overseeing HC3’s technology initiatives and ensuring all processes and policies are in place to best serve their customers.

Allen joined the HC3 team as Director of Automail Development this past March as a part of the company’s acquisition of Jonesboro, Ark.-based Automail & DOC. Allen now joins the Executive Leadership Team and brings more than 20 years of industry experience in developing and delivering innovative solutions for customers.

“We were excited to have Bob join HC3 through the acquisition of Automail & DOC,” said Griffin McGahey, President at HC3. “It did not take us long to realize he was the right choice to lead our Technology team going forward. He is a great cultural fit with the team at HC3 and has a proven track record of building software to help community financial institutions operate more efficiently.”

Allen spent 12 years with Automail & DOC, rising up to the role of senior vice president of software development. He was also a cofounder of Summit Financial Solutions where he served as vice president of Development and Support. Over the years, he built up several projects from the ground up, including enterprise level check imaging solutions, document imaging solutions and cold storage solutions.

“I’m excited to join the Executive Leadership Team and continue working to bring the most innovative solutions to our customers,” said Allen. “HC3’s dedication to improving the complete customer communications experience sets them apart and their influence is felt in the industry.”

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

Contacts

Kendall Carwile



678.781.7242



[email protected]