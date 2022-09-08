Modivcare to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, announced that management will attend the following investor conferences over the next couple of weeks:

  • Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on September 8, 2022. Members of management will host virtual investor meetings.
  • Wells Fargo 2022 Inaugural Leveraged Finance Conference on September 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Members of management will host one-on-one and group meetings with investors.
  • Lake Street Capital Markets 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG6) on September 14, 2022, in New York City. Members of management will host one-on-one and group meetings with investors.
  • Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. (MST). A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be found on Modivcare’s Investor Relations website at Modivcare Inc. – Investor Overview. A replay of the presentation will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

Contacts

Media
Kate Zerone

Director, Ombudsman & Communications

[email protected]

Investors
Kevin Ellich

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Related Stories

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data from Phase 2 INSPIRE Trial in 22q at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium

You may have missed

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

error: Content is protected !!