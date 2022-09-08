Modivcare to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, announced that management will attend the following investor conferences over the next couple of weeks:

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on September 8, 2022. Members of management will host virtual investor meetings.

Wells Fargo 2022 Inaugural Leveraged Finance Conference on September 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Members of management will host one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Lake Street Capital Markets 6 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG6) on September 14, 2022, in New York City. Members of management will host one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. Heath Sampson, Modivcare's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. (MST). A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be found on Modivcare's Investor Relations website at Modivcare Inc. – Investor Overview. A replay of the presentation will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

