Demy-Colton Announces Launch of BioFuture™ Conference

Event to highlight cutting-edge technology and disruptive science for breakthrough therapeutics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Demy-Colton, a leader in connecting life science and digital health executives, today announced the second year launch of BioFuture™, a conference convening healthcare thinkers, top investors, stakeholders, and cutting-edge disruptors who are reimagining the future of therapeutics. Over 550 attendees and 100 plus high-profile speakers from the biopharma and life sciences industry are expected to participate in this future-focused in-person event, which will take place at Lotte New York Palace from November 7-9, 2022. BioFuture™ will also offer a virtual partnering option from November 14-16, 2022, including access to the event’s recorded content.

BioFuture™ features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. In-person registration includes full access to panels, workshops, and fireside chats featuring key opinion leaders speaking on the most relevant topics and trends. Attendees will gain insights into the sectors driving breakthrough therapeutics and contribute to candid discussions challenging conventional wisdom.

“At the heart of BioFuture™ is our commitment to the expanding ecosystem of stakeholders – from biotech to tech, pharma, service providers, patients, and the financial community,” says Sara Demy, CEO & Founder of Demy-Colton. “We’re all working together to foster cross-collaboration and investment to develop innovative new treatments faster, and ultimately improve healthcare outcomes for all,” Demy says.

The next decade is poised to accelerate the transformation of the healthcare ecosystem dramatically. BioFuture™ serves as a platform for pioneers, innovators, and investors to shape and transform the future of therapeutics. At this year’s summit, BioFuture™ participants will explore transformation drivers across some of today’s most rapidly evolving fields including biopharma, digital medicine, big data, AI, healthcare systems, payors, and more. Some notable company speakers include individuals from Google, Eli Lilly & Co., Stanford University, 5 AM Ventures, Phenome Health, Pure Tech, and Duke University.

Innovative public, private, and seed companies are encouraged to submit an application to present at BioFuture™. The Presenting Company Selection Committee seeks public and private companies developing new therapeutics as well as companies engaged in facilitating the discovery of new therapeutic technologies. This includes biotech, digital medicine, AI, machine learning, big data, and other companies solving problems in healthcare delivery.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lila Taylor at [email protected] or Linda Burke at [email protected]. For more information about BioFuture™, please visit www.biofuture.com or follow #BioFuture2022 on Twitter for the latest updates and discussions.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, Biotech CEO Summit in Napa, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors, and thought leaders, where investment, learning, and thoughtful conversations thrive. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com.

