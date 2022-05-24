MOSTLY AI to Participate in Two Key Industry Events to Highlight Widening Adoption of Synthetic Data

VIENNA, Austria & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MOSTLY AI, who pioneered the creation of AI-generated synthetic data, will simultaneously participate in InsureTech Connect in Vegas and TestBash UK in Manchester, both taking place the week commencing 19 September, to ensure their industry-leading synthetic data generation platform is further promoted to prospects in both the enterprise segment, in this case insurance, and mid-market businesses who run software testing.

“Driving a synthetic data driven future requires a sense of urgency and being in the right place at the right time, talking to the right people. Next week, we’ll have one team in Vegas, for the largest InsureTech event where I’ll be proudly demoing our synthetic data generator and what’s to come, and another team in Manchester to talk to software testers about how they can create healthier test data habits by switching to synthetic data,” says Tobias Hann, MOSTLY AI CEO.

“These are two very different offerings, but equal in benefit when it comes to getting tangible business value out of synthetic data. For insurers, our pioneering synthetic data platform can boost their machine learning performance by up to 15%, while for mid-market businesses it can speed up test data automation by up to 50%,” adds Hann.

Gartner predicts that by 2024, 60% of the data used for the development of AI and analytics projects will be synthetically generated, and that by 2025 20% of test data will be synthetically generated. Market signals like this are helping to accelerate the adoption of synthetic data, but it’s still the responsibility of businesses like MOSTLY AI to help decision makers and potential users across sectors to understand what AI-generated synthetic data is and why it’s so important. At the same time, they need to enable them to create, use, and share synthetic data of their own – to experiment and see for themselves the value when it comes to privacy security, innovation, and efficiency.

“This is why in July we made our state-of-the-art synthetic data platform available for free, primarily aimed at mid-market businesses wanting to improve the quality, velocity, productivity and security of their software testing. We’ve had some keen interest, and we’re engaged with our new users to ensure our platform is easy to use and does what they need it to do,” says Hann.

At TestBash UK, Mario Scriminaci, Chief Product Officer at MOSTLY AI, will be hosting the post-TestBash Meetup and taking the audience through the world’s first guided meditation on test data automation. “Yes, you heard that right! We’re a dynamic team who like to have fun, and we know the importance of getting creative when it comes to unpacking what’s still considered a relatively abstract topic – for now at least – and helping people to make the much-needed shift to synthetic data,” says Scriminaci.

